Mustang Resources : Trading Halt

8 October 2018

Mustang Resources Limited (ASX: MUS) - Trading Halt

The securities of Mustang Resources Limited ('MUS') will be placed in trading halt at the request of MUS, pending it releasing an announcement. Unless ASX decides otherwise, the securities will remain in trading halt until the earlier of the commencement of normal trading on Thursday, 11 October 2018 or when the announcement is released to the market.

Sandra Wutete

Senior Adviser, Listings Compliance (Perth)

Trading Halt

Pursuant to ASX Listing Rule 17.1 New Energy Mineral Limited (previously Mustang Resources Limited) (New Energy Minerals or the Company) (ASX Code: MUS) requests that an immediate trading halt be put on its securities, pending an ASX announcement.

In accordance with Listing Rule 17.1, the Company advises:

the reason for the trading halt is to facilitate an orderly market in the Company's securities pending an announcement in relation to a material scoping study report; the trading halt is to last until the earlier of the Company releasing an announcement or the commencement of trade on 11 October 2018. We expect that the trading halt will be ended by the Company making an announcement of the kind referred to above; and

the Company is not aware of any reason why the trading halt should not be granted or of any other information necessary to inform the market about the trading halt.

Yours faithfully

Robert Marusco Company Secretary

