Mustang Resources : Trading Halt

10/09/2018 | 02:53am CEST

Market Announcement

8 October 2018

Mustang Resources Limited (ASX: MUS) - Trading Halt

Description

The securities of Mustang Resources Limited ('MUS') will be placed in trading halt at the request of MUS, pending it releasing an announcement. Unless ASX decides otherwise, the securities will remain in trading halt until the earlier of the commencement of normal trading on Thursday, 11 October 2018 or when the announcement is released to the market.

Issued by

Sandra Wutete

Senior Adviser, Listings Compliance (Perth)

8 October 2018

ASX Limited

8 October 2018

ASX Limited

Attention Isabelle Andrews Level 40 Central Park 152 - 158 St Georges Terrace PERTH WA 6000

Via e mail; tradinghaltsperth@asx.com.au&Isabelle.Andrews@asx.com.au

Dear Isabelle

Trading Halt

Pursuant to ASX Listing Rule 17.1 New Energy Mineral Limited (previously Mustang Resources Limited) (New Energy Minerals or the Company) (ASX Code: MUS) requests that an immediate trading halt be put on its securities, pending an ASX announcement.

In accordance with Listing Rule 17.1, the Company advises:

a)

b)

the reason for the trading halt is to facilitate an orderly market in the Company's securities pending an announcement in relation to a material scoping study report; the trading halt is to last until the earlier of the Company releasing an announcement or the commencement of trade on 11 October 2018. We expect that the trading halt will be ended by the Company making an announcement of the kind referred to above; and

c)

the Company is not aware of any reason why the trading halt should not be granted or of any other information necessary to inform the market about the trading halt.

Please call the undersigned if you have any queries in relation to this request.

Yours faithfully

Robert Marusco Company Secretary

NEW ENERGY MINERALS LIMITED

Level 1, 9 Bowman Street, South Perth WA 6151 Australia

Registered Office: PO Box 840, South Perth WA 6951

Perth Telephone: +61 (0) 8 9217 2400

ACN: 090 047 785 | Website: www.mustangresources.com.au

Disclaimer

Mustang Resources Ltd. published this content on 09 October 2018 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 09 October 2018 00:52:07 UTC
