Musti Group Plc: Announcement of a change in shareholding according to Chapter 9, Section 10 of the Finnish Securities Market Act
Stock Exchange Release 21 February 2020, at 9:35 a.m.
Musti Group Plc (the 'Company') has today received a notification in accordance
with the Chapter 9, Section 10 of the Finnish Securities Market Act from EQT Mid
Market GP B.V. ('EQT'), according to which EQT's indirect holding of the shares
and votes of the Company totals to 24.10 percent and EQT's holding through
financial instruments decreased below the threshold of 5 percent.
The change was due to a share lending agreement signed by Millan Holding
S.à.r.l., a company ultimately owned by EQT and its co-investors, and Nordea
Bank Abp ('Nordea') in connection with the Initial Public Offering of the
Company on 13 February 2020, according to which EQT has on 17 February 2020 lent
2,716,372 existing shares in the Company to Nordea. Nordea has on 21.2.2020
notified the Company that it will fully exercise the over-allotment option,
described in the Company's offering circular dated 31 January 2020, to purchase
shares from EQT up to the amount corresponding to the shares lent by EQT to
Nordea in order to cover over-allotments. Nordea will purchase 2,716,372 shares
in the Company from EQT in accordance with the over-allotment option. As a
result, EQT's indirect holding in the Company totals to 8,080,469 shares and
votes (amounting to 24.10 percent of all the shares and votes in the Company)
and EQT's holding through financial instruments will decrease to zero, i.e.
below the threshold of 5 percent.
Total positions of EQT Mid Market Fund:
% of % of shares and Total Total number of shares
shares voting rights of and voting rights of
and through financial both issuer
voting instruments (total in %
rights of B) (A +
(total B)
of A)
Resulting 24.10 N/A 24.10 33,535,453
situation on the % %
date on
which threshold
was crossed or
reached
Position of 24.10 8.10 % 32.20 33,535,453
previous % %
notification
(if applicable)
Notified details of the resulting situation on the date on which the threshold
was crossed or reached:
A: Shares and voting rights
Class/type Number of % of shares and voting rights
of shares shares
and
voting
rights
ISIN code Direct Indirect Direct Indirect
(if (SMA 9:5) (SMA 9:6 (SMA 9:5) (SMA 9:6 and 9:7)
possible) and 9:7)
FI4000410758 N/A 8,080,469 N/A 24.10 %
SUBTOTAL A 8,080,469 24.10 %
Information in relation to the person subject to the notification obligation:
Full chain
of
controlled
undertakings
through
which the
shares,
voting
rights or
financial
instruments
are
effectively
held
(starting
with
the ultimate
controlling
natural
person or
legal
entity):
Name % of shares and voting % of shares Total of both
rights and voting
rights
through
financial
instruments
EQT Mid 0 0 0
Market
Limited
Partnership
Millan 24.10 % 0 24.10 %
Holding
S.à.r.l.
Additional information
Robert Berglund, CFO, Musti Group Plc, tel. +358 50 534 8657,
robert.berglund@mustigroup.com
Musti in brief
Musti makes the life of pets and their owners easier, safer and more fun. We are
the leading Nordic pet care company and we operate an omnichannel business model
to cater for the needs of pets and their owners across Finland, Sweden and
Norway. We offer a wide, curated assortment of pet products. We also provide pet
care services such as grooming, training and veterinary services in selected
locations.
Musti Group's net sales were EUR 247 million in the financial year 2019. At the
end of the financial year 2019, the company had 1,100 employees, over one
million loyal customers and 277 stores.
