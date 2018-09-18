Mutual Insurance Company Limited : Appoints Joanne Richardson Chief Executive Officer

Mutual Insurance Company Limited (Mutual) announced today that Joanne
Richardson joined the Company as Chief Executive Officer effective
September 1, 2018.
“Joanne, given her extensive experience with media liability risks, is a
perfect fit for Mutual,” said Rick Spurling, President and Chairman of
Mutual. “She has both the qualifications and the leadership skills to
take Mutual to the next level of insurance products and service.”
Richardson said that the chance to take the helm of a leading media
insurer in the insurance and reinsurance environment of Bermuda is the
opportunity of a lifetime. “Mutual has over a half-century of experience
underwriting media and enjoys an unsurpassed reputation,” Richardson
said. “With unprecedented changes in the industry come unprecedented
opportunities. The time is perfect to set our next course.”
Richardson, a well-regarded veteran in media liability insurance, was
most recently Partner at Hiscox Insurance Company Inc. in New York, New
York, and Managing Director of its Media and Entertainment practice. She
previously worked at Chubb & Son as the National Accounts Underwriter
for Media Liability, and at GE Capital, where she was an Underwriting
Officer for Media Liability. She is a graduate of Rutgers College,
Rutgers University, and is a Chartered Property and Casualty Underwriter.
About
Mutual Insurance Company Limited
Mutual is a leading provider of media liability insurance serving
insureds in the United States and a number of Caribbean countries.
Mutual has been providing libel insurance to the newspaper industry
since 1963 and now provides media liability insurance to all content
providers regardless of the media of distribution.
