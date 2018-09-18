Mutual Insurance Company Limited : Appoints Joanne Richardson Chief Executive Officer

Mutual Insurance Company Limited (Mutual) announced today that Joanne Richardson joined the Company as Chief Executive Officer effective September 1, 2018.

“Joanne, given her extensive experience with media liability risks, is a perfect fit for Mutual,” said Rick Spurling, President and Chairman of Mutual. “She has both the qualifications and the leadership skills to take Mutual to the next level of insurance products and service.”

Richardson said that the chance to take the helm of a leading media insurer in the insurance and reinsurance environment of Bermuda is the opportunity of a lifetime. “Mutual has over a half-century of experience underwriting media and enjoys an unsurpassed reputation,” Richardson said. “With unprecedented changes in the industry come unprecedented opportunities. The time is perfect to set our next course.”

Richardson, a well-regarded veteran in media liability insurance, was most recently Partner at Hiscox Insurance Company Inc. in New York, New York, and Managing Director of its Media and Entertainment practice. She previously worked at Chubb & Son as the National Accounts Underwriter for Media Liability, and at GE Capital, where she was an Underwriting Officer for Media Liability. She is a graduate of Rutgers College, Rutgers University, and is a Chartered Property and Casualty Underwriter.

About Mutual Insurance Company Limited

Mutual is a leading provider of media liability insurance serving insureds in the United States and a number of Caribbean countries. Mutual has been providing libel insurance to the newspaper industry since 1963 and now provides media liability insurance to all content providers regardless of the media of distribution.

