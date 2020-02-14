Mutual of Omaha : Names Hrabchak to Dual Chief Financial Officer and Chief Investment Officer Role

Mutual of Omaha has named Rick Hrabchak to the dual role of Chief Financial Officer and Chief Investment Officer, Chairman and CEO James Blackledge announced.

Hrabchak joined Mutual in 2016 as Chief Investment Officer, and last August he assumed the role of Chief Financial Officer on an interim basis.

“Rick is a seasoned leader who has earned the trust and respect of his colleagues, business partners and stakeholders,” Blackledge said. “He brings clear strategic thinking and a strong customer focus to this role and I look forward to his continued contributions as a member of our executive leadership team.”

Prior to joining Mutual, Hrabchak spent 29 years with Prudential Financial Inc., where he held a variety of investment management and finance positions including Chief Investment Officer of the U.S. Retirement Business.

Hrabchak earned a bachelor’s degree from Duke University and a master’s degree from the Wharton School at the University of Pennsylvania. He holds the Chartered Financial Analyst and Chartered Life Underwriter designations.

Founded in 1909, Mutual of Omaha is a highly-rated, Fortune 500 organization offering a variety of insurance and financial products for individuals, businesses and groups throughout the United States. As a mutual company, Mutual of Omaha is owned by its policyholders and committed to providing outstanding service to its customers. For more information about Mutual of Omaha, visit www.mutualofomaha.com.

