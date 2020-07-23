Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Companies  >  All News

News : Companies
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors
All News
Analyst Recommendations
Rumors
IPOs
Capital Markets Transactions
New Contracts
Profit warnings
Appointments
Press Releases
Events
Corporate actions

Mutual of Omaha : Offers EAP Customers Financial Wellness Resources Through iGrad™ Enrich

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
07/23/2020 | 11:31am EDT

With more than 50 percent of employees saying they worry about their personal finances while at work*, financial stress can be a distraction leading to loss of productivity. Understandably, that’s a concern for employers.

Mutual of Omaha is now offering resources for employers who want to help their employees improve their financial wellness. Through Enrich’s financial wellness platform, Mutual of Omaha’s Employee Assistance Program (EAP) customers now have online access to comprehensive financial tools and resources, including:

  • Information on personal finance, budgeting, banking, insurance, investing, student loan and debt management
  • An online assessment of financial strengths and challenges that provides personalized information to aid in achieving financial goals

“Financial wellness has become increasingly important to employers as it’s become more of a concern for their employees,” said Kurtis Stewart, senior vice president of Workplace Solutions Underwriting and EAP at Mutual of Omaha. “At Mutual of Omaha, our mission is to help customers protect what they care about and achieve their financials goals. The Enrich financial wellness platform offers our customers convenient access to a wide range of information, tools and customizable resources tailored to individual needs.”

About Mutual of Omaha

Founded in 1909, Mutual of Omaha is a highly-rated, Fortune 500 organization offering a variety of insurance and financial products for individuals, businesses and groups throughout the United States. As a mutual company, Mutual of Omaha is owned by its policyholders and committed to providing outstanding service to its customers. For more information about Mutual of Omaha, visit www.mutualofomaha.com. 

About iGrad

iGrad™ is a San Diego-based financial technology company that offers financial wellness solutions to more than 600 colleges and universities, more than 20,000 employers and more than 300 financial institutions. For more information about the iGrad™ platform for colleges and universities, visit www.igradfinancialwellness.com. For more information about the Enrich platform for employers and financial institutions, visit www.enrich.org.

* PwC’s 9th annual Employee Financial Wellness Survey, PwC US, 2020


© Business Wire 2020
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
Latest news "Companies"
11:40aWENDEL : IHS Netherlands Holdco B.V. and MTN Nigeria Communications Plc Announce Amended Service Contract
GL
11:39aWINPAK : Reports 2020 Second Quarter Results
AQ
11:38aA Fine Chemicals Supplier Anticipates Risks with Market Assessment Solutions | Infiniti's Recent Client Engagement
BU
11:38aBoenning & Scattergood Deepens Commitment to Bank and Thrift Sector with Addition of Joseph Plevelich, CFA®, Director and Senior Research Analyst
BU
11:38aXBRL US : Publishes Guidance for Regulators Building Financial Data Standards Programs
BU
11:36aVIASAT : 2020 Annual Report
PU
11:36aVISTA OUTDOOR : Blackhawk Adds New T-Series Light Bearing Holsters for SIG P320
PU
11:36aAVES ONE : presentation of the Annual General Meeting 2020
PU
11:36aPress ReleaseAAFA, FDRA, NRF, RILA, USFIA on Supply Chains, Xinjiang
PU
11:36aKARDAN N : Update delisting Kardan Shares from Euronext Amsterdam
PU
Latest news "Companies"

MOST READ NEWS

1MICROSOFT CORPORATION : MICROSOFT : cloud flagship posts first growth under 50%; bookings growth steady
2LG CHEM, LTD. : 'Please mine more nickel,' Musk urges as Tesla boosts production
3GOLD : Gold hits nine-year high on U.S.-China tensions
4DAIMLER AG : DAIMLER : 2Q Net Loss Widened as Demand Fell During Pandemic
5BAYER AG : U.S. court allows sales of Corteva weed killer, adding to edge over Bayer

HOT NEWS
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ and vwd Group