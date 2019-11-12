Mutual of Omaha : and Ease Offer Solution to Streamline Benefits Enrollment and Administration

Mutual of Omaha has partnered with Ease, a leading HR and benefits software solution for small businesses, insurance brokers, and insurance carriers, to help brokers and HR administrators enroll and manage worksite and voluntary plans.

“We are excited about the partnership with Ease,” said Megan Holland, vice president, Sales Distribution and Marketing at Mutual of Omaha. “This partnership aligns with our strategic anchors of continuing to enhance and streamline the customer experience while adding value for our broker partners.”

Through EaseConnect+, Ease offers a technology solution for the benefits administration process by conveniently and securely submitting enrollment information and changes directly to Mutual of Omaha. In turn, ID cards are issued to employees more quickly, updates are processed seamlessly – and brokers have more time to focus on new business.

With this connection, Mutual of Omaha will become Ease’s newest EaseConnect+ partner, allowing brokers to safely and securely submit enrollment data directly to Mutual of Omaha. Additionally, Ease will fully setup and maintain this connection for brokers.

“Ease is proud to partner with such a well-respected organization as Mutual of Omaha and look forward to offering this outstanding opportunity to our brokers,” said David Reid, CEO of Ease. “Mutual of Omaha now belongs to a growing roster of carriers that are committed to building a better experience for brokers, employers, and employees by embracing the latest technology.”

About Mutual of Omaha

Founded in 1909, Mutual of Omaha is a Fortune 500 organization offering a variety of insurance and financial products for individuals, businesses and groups throughout the United States. In the individual market, Mutual is a leader in the senior health, life, long-term care, disability and annuity lines. The company also offers a portfolio of employee benefit and retirement solutions. For more information about Mutual of Omaha, visit www.mutualofomaha.com.

About Ease

Ease is an online benefits enrollment system built for insurance brokers and employers. Ease makes it simple to set up and manage benefits, onboard new hires, stay compliant, and offer employees one destination for all their human resources information. Started in 2012 in San Francisco by employee benefits veteran David Reid and web and engineering architect Courtney Guertin, Ease works with insurance brokers and small businesses to create seamless HR and benefits processes on an easy-to-use system. Ease has offices in Las Vegas, New York, Omaha and San Diego. In 2015, Ease was launched on the West Coast and is among the most widely adopted, fastest growing solutions for brokers and employers in the area, with over 65,000 employers and over 2 million employees. For more information, head to www.ease.com.

