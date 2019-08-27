Mutual of Omaha : to Offer New Healthy Lifestyle Program to Medicare Supplement Customers Nationwide

Program will feature a gym network, digital tools and healthy living discounts through Tivity Health

Mutual of Omaha will offer a new healthy lifestyle program, called Mutually Well, to its Medicare Supplement customers beginning October 1st under a new three-year agreement with Tivity Health (Nasdaq: TVTY).

The new program will provide more than one million Mutual of Omaha customers affordable access to a comprehensive wellness program, including Tivity Health’s Prime® Fitness network of more than 10,000 fitness locations nationwide. Mutual of Omaha customers will also have access to a mobile app that will offer personalized daily plans, exercise programs, wellness tips and recipes, as well as discounts on healthy living products and services such as acupuncture and massage.

“We feel it’s important to support our Medicare Supplement customers as they strive to create or maintain active and healthy lifestyles,” said Jeff Ganow, Mutual of Omaha Senior VP of Medicare Supplemental Solutions. “With Tivity Health, we are able to offer a range of options to meet the needs of our customers, and tools to keep them on track with guidance on exercise, nutrition and more.”

Mutual of Omaha’s Mutually Well wellness platform will also include access to Tivity Health’s WholeHealth Living Choices® complementary and alternative medicine (CAM) and discount network of more than 20,000 providers. Specialties include chiropractic, acupuncture, massage therapy and nutritional programs, along with discounts on mind/body therapies and healthy living products.

“We are excited to bring our best-in-class programs including fitness, nutrition, and rest and recovery to Mutual of Omaha’s Medicare Supplement customers,” said Tivity Health CEO Donato Tramuto. “Physical activity, as well as the social connections that are made as part of a fitness program, are important components to maintain a healthy lifestyle. This program represents a tremendous opportunity to address many other social determinants of health that contribute to poor health and high healthcare costs.”

About Mutual of Omaha

Founded in 1909, Mutual of Omaha is a Fortune 500 organization offering a variety of insurance and financial products for individuals, businesses and groups throughout the United States. In the individual market, Mutual is a leader in the senior health, life, long-term care, disability and annuity lines. The company also offers a portfolio of employee benefit and retirement solutions. For more information about Mutual of Omaha, visit www.mutualofomaha.com.

About Tivity Health, Inc.

Tivity Health®, Inc. (Nasdaq: TVTY) is a leading provider of health improvement, nutrition, fitness and social engagement solutions at scale to improve clinical outcomes, reduce healthcare costs and create opportunities to feel better, work better and live better. With decades of clinical and operational expertise, the Company touches millions of consumers through its integrated portfolio of brands and works directly with hundreds of healthcare practitioners and many of the nation's largest payers and employers. Tens of millions of Americans are currently eligible for Tivity Health's SilverSneakers®, Prime® Fitness, WholeHealth Living™ and flip50™ programs and millions of people have lost weight with Nutrisystem®, South Beach Diet® and DNA BodyBlueprint™. As part of its commitment to tackling social isolation and loneliness, in 2017, Tivity Health launched a rural aging initiative to address challenges unique to older adults in rural communities. Learn more at TivityHealth.com.

