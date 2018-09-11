Log in
Mux Launches API To Help Engineers Provide Seamless Live Content Streaming

09/11/2018 | 03:01pm CEST

SAN FRANCISCO, Sept. 11, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Mux (mux.com), a leader in streaming video technology, today launched its Live Streaming API (mux.com/live). Developed by Mux’s team of video experts who previously built some of the internet’s biggest video technologies, the Live Streaming API makes it easy for developers to support scalable live video on all platforms (mobile, desktop, and TV).

While many video platforms offer some level of support for live video, the state of live video technology is still far behind the state of file-based (“on demand”) video technology. Recent high-profile streams plagued with difficulties—like YouTube’s World Cup outage, and Amazon’s rocky US Open coverage—have cast the difficulties behind live streaming into sharp relief.

“We built the Mux Video Live Streaming API because we know first-hand how difficult it is to handle live encoding and streaming at scale,” Mux CEO and co-founder, Jon Dahl, observed. “Building file-based video streaming is hard enough, and live is 10x more difficult. We’ve made it easy for any developer to support scalable, high-quality live video with just a few lines of code.”

The Mux team is no stranger to live video. Mux founders previously created the first cloud-based live transcoding service at Zencoder, and the engineering team at Mux has worked on live video at places like Twitch and YouTube. Mux’s first product, Mux Data, monitors live streaming performance for companies like The New York Times, CBS, and Vimeo.

The Live Streaming API is unique in its simplicity and power. Unlike other live encoding platforms, once you’ve provisioned a live stream with Mux, it is always available for immediate streaming (rather than requiring a 3-5 minute delay). After a live stream finishes, a file-based archive is instantly available (“Live-to-VOD”). And since everything is handled via API, developers can build web or mobile applications that let their users stream video in a matter of minutes, thereby significantly speeding up time to market.

Live streaming is gaining traction across all industries, and businesses are competing to use this medium as a way to retain their customers. Cisco estimates that live video will grow 15-fold between 2016 and 2021. With the launch of the Live Streaming API, developers are able to participate in this growth.

Mux is announcing the launch of their Live Streaming API off the heels of their Real-Time Streaming Dashboard announcement, and will be displaying both products at the IBC conference in Amsterdam (September 13-18). You can visit their website (mux.com/live) or social media (@MuxHQ) to learn more.

Media Contacts
Sara Dodrill
dodrill@codewordagency.com

About Mux
Mux is a software company that develops infrastructure and monitoring tools for developers and publishers of online video. Founded in 2015 by experts in online video, including the creators of the biggest open-source video player on the web (Video.js), the largest transcoding service in the cloud (Zencoder), and the premier conference for engineers working with video (Demuxed), Mux empowers publishers of all sizes to provide high-quality online video viewer experiences. Trusted by leading providers of online video like PBS, Livestream, and Funny or Die, and backed by investment from Accel Partners, SV Angel and Y Combinator, Mux is headquartered in San Francisco, CA. For more information visit www.mux.com or follow @MuxHQ.

© GlobeNewswire 2018
