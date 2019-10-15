Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Companies  >  All News

News : Companies
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance ProfessionalsCalendarSectors
All News
Analyst Recommendations
Rumors
IPOs
Capital Markets Transactions
New Contracts
Profits warnings
Appointments
Press Releases
Events
Corporate actions

My Absolute Beauty to Sell Elleebana Eyelash Extensions

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
10/15/2019 | 12:52pm EDT

SAINT GEORGE, Utah, Oct. 15, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- My Absolute Beauty, Elleebana’s exclusive distributor in the USA, will sell premium quality eyelash extensions and supplies to licensed professionals starting October 15, 2019.

As consumers continue searching for salons that carry high-quality lash products, beauty professionals around the nation will have access to Elleebana’s superior quality eyelash extensions and supplies.

Elleebana eyelash extensions and supplies are available exclusively through myabsolutebeauty.com. The line includes a variety of premium eyelash extensions, adhesives, tweezers, and accessories.

“All the products across the line are premium - Every single product. Not just one or two products like some companies do. The entire line is premium and superior,” said Jodi, CEO of My Absolute Beauty.

COO Mckay added, “One of the first things that struck me when we began this is Elleebana’s level of communication. We found a lot of manufacturers were only concerned about pushing products out, but we could tell that Otto (Founder of Elleebana) was focused on quality products. He’s very involved in the business and he’s a big part of how these products perform on the market.”

“We were asked multiple times by various brands to carry and endorse their lash extension products. We felt it was the wrong timing for the company and the offers came from the wrong brands. Flash forward to now with Elleebana eyelash extensions - we feel their products are a perfect fit for My Absolute Beauty and the timing is just right.” said CEO Jodi.

My Absolute Beauty is excited for the opportunity to further their relationship with Elleebana. My Absolute Beauty has redefined the quality standards of lash lifting supplies by offering Elleebana products. The quality standards of extensions and supplies have been set by the brands that are currently on the market. With the introduction of Elleebana eyelash extensions into the US marketplace, that bar is about to be raised.

About My Absolute Beauty
My Absolute Beauty is the USA headquarters for Elleebana and Everlasting Brows. Since revolutionizing the microblading and lash lifting industry in the U.S. and rising to number one in the nation, My Absolute Beauty has turned its focus to other areas of the beauty industry. My Absolute Beauty is dedicated to bringing the best products and trainings in the beauty industry.

Media Contact
Lexie Keigley
My Absolute Beauty
480-206-2038
Lexie@myabsolutebeauty.com 

Primary Logo


© GlobeNewswire 2019
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news "Companies"
01:20pOil steady, retraces losses on talk of Brexit deal, hints of OPEC supply restraint
RE
01:20pKYMETA : Announces Participation in Viasat's Government Terminal Modification Kit Program, Providing Access to High-Capacity Satellite-Enabled Networks
BU
01:19pBrexit Hopes Carry Pound and Banking Stocks Higher
DJ
01:18pGAFISA : 6-K - Report of Foreign Issuer
PU
01:18pIBERDROLA : Energy Balance 9M 2019
PU
01:18pNORDIC GOLD INC NI43-101 UPDATED TECHNICAL REPORT : Nordic Gold Inc. Announces Mineral Resource Update for Laiva Project, Raahe, Finland
AQ
01:17pAQUESTA FINANCIAL : Announces Results of Operations for the Third Quarter of 2019
AQ
01:16pBADGER DAYLIGHTING LTD. : October 2019 Cash Dividend and Upcoming Events
AQ
01:16pAMERICAN CAMPUS COMMUNITIES INC : Regulation FD Disclosure, Financial Statements and Exhibits (form 8-K)
AQ
01:16pBAMBOOHR : Appoints Brad Rencher as CEO to Advance the Company Mission and Drive Growth
PR
Latest news "Companies"

MOST READ NEWS

1WIRECARD AG : WIRECARD : rejects FT report as shares drop
2EXCLUSIVE: No choice but to invest in oil, Shell CEO says
3EUROSTOXX : European shares jump as hopes of Brexit deal grow
4London retains global finance throne amid Brexit chaos
5Stocks jump on report Brexit deal may be close, oil slips

HOT NEWS
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2019 Superformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar and vwd Group