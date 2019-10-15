My Absolute Beauty to Sell Elleebana Eyelash Extensions

SAINT GEORGE, Utah, Oct. 15, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- My Absolute Beauty, Elleebana’s exclusive distributor in the USA, will sell premium quality eyelash extensions and supplies to licensed professionals starting October 15, 2019.



As consumers continue searching for salons that carry high-quality lash products, beauty professionals around the nation will have access to Elleebana’s superior quality eyelash extensions and supplies.

Elleebana eyelash extensions and supplies are available exclusively through myabsolutebeauty.com. The line includes a variety of premium eyelash extensions, adhesives, tweezers, and accessories.

“All the products across the line are premium - Every single product. Not just one or two products like some companies do. The entire line is premium and superior,” said Jodi, CEO of My Absolute Beauty.

COO Mckay added, “One of the first things that struck me when we began this is Elleebana’s level of communication. We found a lot of manufacturers were only concerned about pushing products out, but we could tell that Otto (Founder of Elleebana) was focused on quality products. He’s very involved in the business and he’s a big part of how these products perform on the market.”

“We were asked multiple times by various brands to carry and endorse their lash extension products. We felt it was the wrong timing for the company and the offers came from the wrong brands. Flash forward to now with Elleebana eyelash extensions - we feel their products are a perfect fit for My Absolute Beauty and the timing is just right.” said CEO Jodi.

My Absolute Beauty is excited for the opportunity to further their relationship with Elleebana. My Absolute Beauty has redefined the quality standards of lash lifting supplies by offering Elleebana products. The quality standards of extensions and supplies have been set by the brands that are currently on the market. With the introduction of Elleebana eyelash extensions into the US marketplace, that bar is about to be raised.

About My Absolute Beauty

My Absolute Beauty is the USA headquarters for Elleebana and Everlasting Brows. Since revolutionizing the microblading and lash lifting industry in the U.S. and rising to number one in the nation, My Absolute Beauty has turned its focus to other areas of the beauty industry. My Absolute Beauty is dedicated to bringing the best products and trainings in the beauty industry.

Media Contact

Lexie Keigley

My Absolute Beauty

480-206-2038

Lexie@myabsolutebeauty.com