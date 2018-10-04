My Alarm Center : Expands Executive and Leadership Teams

Appoints Frank Iovino as Chief Revenue Officer and Carole Dalton as Chief Human Resource Officer

Realigns Sales Team to Support Organic Growth and Expansion

My Alarm Center (“MAC”) today announced that it has expanded its executive leadership team to support recent company growth and future initiatives. Frank Iovino, formerly Senior Vice President of National Sales, has been promoted to Chief Revenue Officer and Carole Dalton, formerly Senior Vice President of Human Resources, is now Chief Human Resource Officer. Both will continue to report to President & Chief Executive Officer, Amy Kothari.

Kothari said of the promotions: “2018 was a significant growth year for My Alarm Center and these executive appointments will best position us to achieve our performance goals for 2019 and beyond, including continued organic growth in our five key markets and growth through our flagship dealer and acquisition programs.”

Added Kothari: “Frank and Carole have each made significant contributions to MAC. Their leadership and vision will continue to help us capitalize on new marketplace opportunities, as well as attract, retain and develop top talent throughout the organization. Customer experience will continue to guide us every day as our top priority, paired with an emphasis on employee experience across the organization.”

Frank Iovino joined MAC in 2014, and has provided outstanding vision and leadership to the organic sales organization. Responsible for the successful development of the sales engine, Mr. Iovino has played a critical role in MAC’s growth, as evidenced by a 13% CAGR in total Recurring Monthly Revenue (“RMR”) at the organic branches (WA, CA, TX, GA, and PA/NJ/DE) since joining the company four years ago. Mr. Iovino also has worked to assemble and guide a strong sales leadership team, implementing structure and discipline and providing the strategic vision leading to growth in key markets. This promotion will position him to support future plans in both new and existing markets.

Carole Dalton joined MAC less than a year ago and has demonstrated tremendous leadership in critical areas of Human Resources during this time. In addition to building an excellent HR team that supports the sales and operational needs of the business as a true partner, Ms. Dalton has championed employee engagement initiatives and developed a sound, agile HR infrastructure. Going forward, Ms. Dalton will be responsible for leading MAC’s human resources functions, focusing on further advancing areas that directly contribute to the company’s growth plans, including talent acquisition, employee retention, training and development, and employee engagement.

Realigned Sales Organization Continues to Support Organic Growth and Market Expansion

As Chief Revenue Officer, Iovino will lead the senior revenue team anchored by Mike Shirley, former Regional Vice President of MAC’s Hawk Security branch in TX, who has been promoted to Vice President of National Sales, and Robert Bado, who was recently hired as the Regional Vice President of MAC’s Los Angeles branch, ACS Security. MAC also announced that Camille Vallinino, Marketing Director, will now join the MAC sales organization and will also report to Mr. Iovino.

Mike Shirley, a veteran of the security industry with 28 years of experience, has been with MAC since its acquisition of Hawk Security in January 2014. His vision and leadership have guided the successful expansion of Hawk throughout Texas, with branches in Houston, Dallas, San Antonio, Fort Worth, Plano and Tyler. He has played a major role in driving sales, reducing attrition and developing operational excellence throughout his 16-year tenure, leading Hawk to be named a Top 100 Place to Work by the Dallas Morning News for seven out of the last 10 years. As Mr. Shirley steps into the role of VP of National Sales, James Mercer, former Director of Sales with 23 years of industry experience, will take over the role of Regional VP of Hawk.

Robert Bado joined My Alarm Center in August 2018, bringing 30 years of experience in the security and patrol industry. As an innovative leader, he rose through the ranks of senior management after starting his career in patrol. Mr. Bado will focus on driving operational excellence and delivering continuous improvements for the customers, communities and Homeowner Associations served by ACS Security.

About My Alarm Center

My Alarm Center provides technologically advanced residential and small commercial security services and home automation technologies to households and businesses across the United States. Its core mission is to provide superior alarm monitoring services to keep customers out of harm's way. Whether there is an encounter with fire, carbon monoxide, or an unauthorized intrusion, My Alarm Center will be there every step of the way to keep families safe and sound, and to ensure that its customers' belongings remain intact.

Regional brands include Hawk Security Services in Texas, ACS Security in Los Angeles, Alarm Monitoring Service Of Atlanta (AMSA), and My Alarm Center in Seattle, Philadelphia, New Jersey and Delaware. My Alarm Center has achieved 16 consecutive years of growth, was ranked the 11th largest security provider in the 2017 SDM100 rankings and is listed as the 7th largest residential security provider in the United States by SDM Magazine. For more information, visit www.myalarmcenter.com.

