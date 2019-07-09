My Size : NOTICE OF ANNUAL MEETING OF STOCKHOLDERS TO BE HELD ON AUGUST 5, 2019

SCHEDULE 14A INFORMATION Proxy Statement Pursuant to Section 14(a) of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934 (Amendment No. ) Filed by the Registrant ☒ Filed by a Party other than the Registrant ☐ Check the appropriate box: Preliminary Proxy Statement

MY SIZE, INC. NOTICE OF ANNUAL MEETING AND PROXY STATEMENT Meeting to be held on August 5, 2019, at 10:00 a.m. (local time) At the Offices of Barnea Jaffa Lande & Co Law Offices, 58 HaRakevet St., Tel Aviv 6777016, Israel MY SIZE, INC. NOTICE OF ANNUAL MEETING OF STOCKHOLDERS TO BE HELD ON AUGUST 5, 2019 An annual meeting (the "Annual Meeting") of stockholders of My Size, Inc. (the "Company") will be held on August 5, 2019, at the offices of Barnea Jaffa Lande & Co Law Offices, 58 HaRakevet St., Tel Aviv 6777016, Israel at 10:00 a.m. (local time), to consider the following proposals: Election of four directors to serve on the Company's board of directors until the 2020 annual meeting of stockholders or until their successors are elected and qualified; Grant discretionary authority to the Company's board of directors to (A) amend the Certificate of Incorporation of the Company to effect one or more consolidations of the issued and outstanding shares of common stock of the Company pursuant to which the shares of common stock would be combined and reclassified into one (1) share of common stock at a ratio within the range from 1-for-2 up to 1-for-30 (the "Reverse Stock Split") and (B) determine whether to arrange for the disposition of fractional interests by stockholders entitled thereto, to pay in cash the fair value of fractions of a share of common stock as of the time when those entitled to receive such fractions are determined, or to entitle stockholders to receive from the Company's transfer agent, in lieu of any fractional share, the number of shares of common stock rounded up to the next whole number, provided that, (X) that the Company shall not effect Reverse Stock Splits that, in the aggregate, exceeds 1-for-30, and (Y) any Reverse Stock Split is completed no later than August 5, 2020; To ratify the appointment of Somekh Chaikin as our independent public accountant for the fiscal year ending December 31, 2019; and To transact such other business as may be properly brought before the Annual Meeting and any adjournments thereof. BECAUSE OF THE SIGNIFICANCE OF THESE PROPOSALS TO THE COMPANY AND ITS STOCKHOLDERS, IT IS VITAL THAT EVERY STOCKHOLDER VOTES AT THE ANNUAL MEETING IN PERSON OR BY PROXY. 1

These proposals are fully set forth in the accompanying Proxy Statement, which you are urged to read thoroughly. For the reasons set forth in the Proxy Statement, your board of directors recommends a vote "FOR" Proposals 1, 2, and 3. The Company intends to mail the Proxy Statement and Proxy Card enclosed with this notice on or about July 8, 2019 to all stockholders entitled to vote at the Annual Meeting. Only stockholders of record at the close of business on June 27, 2019 (the "Record Date") will be entitled to attend and vote at the meeting. A list of all stockholders entitled to vote at the Annual Meeting will be available at the principal office of the Company during usual business hours, for examination by any stockholder for any purpose germane to the Annual Meeting for 10 days prior to the date thereof. Stockholders are cordially invited to attend the Annual Meeting. However, whether or not you plan to attend the meeting in person, your shares should be represented and voted. After reading the enclosed Proxy Statement, please sign, date, and return promptly the enclosed Proxy in the accompanying postpaid envelope we have provided for your convenience to ensure that your shares will be represented. If you do attend the meeting and wish to vote your shares personally, you may revoke your Proxy. If you have any questions or need assistance voting your shares, please call Kingsdale Advisors at: Strategic Shareholder Advisor and Proxy Solicitation Agent 745 Fifth Avenue, 5th Floor, New York, NY 10151 North American Toll Free Phone: 1-855-683-3113 Email: contactus@kingsdaleadvisors.com Call Collect Outside North America: 416-867-2272 Important Notice Regarding the Availability of Proxy Materials for the Annual Meeting of Stockholders to be held on August 5, 2019. The Proxy Statement is available at: http://www.vstocktransfer.com/proxy. By Order of the Board of Directors /s/ Ronen Luzon Ronen Luzon Member of the Board of Directors WHETHER OR NOT YOU PLAN ON ATTENDING THE MEETING IN PERSON, PLEASE VOTE AS PROMPTLY AS POSSIBLE TO ENSURE THAT YOUR VOTE IS COUNTED. 2

My Size, Inc. 3 Arava St., pob 1026 Airport City, Israel, 7010000 PROXY STATEMENT ANNUAL GENERAL MEETING OF SHAREHOLDERS August 5, 2019 This Proxy Statement is furnished in connection with the solicitation of proxies by the board of directors of My Size, Inc. ("My Size", the "Company", "we", "us", or "our") to be voted at the Annual Meeting of stockholders ("Annual Meeting") which will be held on August 5, 2019 at the offices of the Company's legal counsel, Barnea Jaffa Lande & Co Law Offices, at 58 HaRakevet St., Tel Aviv 6777016, Israel at 10:00 a.m. (local time), and at any postponements or adjournments thereof. The proxy materials will be mailed to stockholders on or about July 8, 2019. REVOCABILITY OF PROXY AND SOLICITATION Any stockholder executing a proxy that is solicited hereby has the power to revoke it prior to the voting of the proxy. Revocation may be made by attending the Annual Meeting and voting the shares of stock in person, or by delivering to the Secretary of the Company at the principal office of the Company prior to the Annual Meeting a written notice of revocation or a later-dated, properly executed proxy. Solicitation of proxies may be made by directors, officers and other employees of the Company by personal interview, telephone, facsimile transmittal or electronic communications. No additional compensation will be paid for any such services. This solicitation of proxies is being made by the Company which will bear all costs associated with the mailing of this proxy statement and the solicitation of proxies. In addition, we have retained Kingsdale Advisors ("Kingsdale") to assist in the solicitation of proxies for a fee of up to $13,500 plus telephone solicitation fees and reimbursement of other expenses. If you have any questions or require any assistance with completing your proxy, please contact Kingsdale by telephone (toll-free within North America) at 1-855-683-3113 or (call collect outside North America) at 416-867-2272 or by email at contactus@kingsdaleadvisors.com. RECORD DATE Stockholders of record at the close of business on June 27, 2019 (the "Record Date"), will be entitled to receive notice of, attend and vote at the meeting. INFORMATION ABOUT THE ANNUAL MEETING AND VOTING Why am I receiving these materials? The Company has delivered printed versions of these materials to you by mail, in connection with the Company's solicitation of proxies for use at the Annual Meeting. These materials describe the proposals on which the Company would like you to vote and also give you information on these proposals so that you can make an informed decision. What is included in these materials? These materials include: this Proxy Statement for the Annual Meeting;

the Proxy Card or vote instruction form for the Annual Meeting; and

the Company's Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2018. 3

What is the Proxy Card? The Proxy Card enables you to appoint Ronen Luzon, our Chief Executive Officer, and Or Kles, our Chief Financial Officer, as your representative at the Annual Meeting. By completing and returning a Proxy Card, you are authorizing each of Mr. Luzon and Mr. Kles, to vote your shares at the Annual Meeting in accordance with your instructions on the Proxy Card. This way, your shares will be voted whether or not you attend the Annual Meeting. What is the purpose of the Annual Meeting? At our Annual Meeting, stockholders will act upon the matters outlined in the Notice of Annual Meeting on the cover page of this Proxy Statement, including (i) election of four directors to serve on the Company's board of directors until the 2020 annual meeting of stockholders or until their successors are elected and qualified; (ii) granting discretionary authority to the Company's board of directors to (A) amend the Certificate of Incorporation of the Company to effect one or more consolidations of the issued and outstanding shares of common stock of the Company, pursuant to which the shares of common stock would be combined and reclassified into one (1) share of common stock at a ratio within the range from 1-for-2 up to 1-for-30 (the "Reverse Stock Split") and (B) determine whether to arrange for the disposition of fractional interests by stockholders entitled thereto, to pay in cash the fair value of fractions of a share of common stock as of the time when those entitled to receive such fractions are determined, or to entitle stockholders to receive from the Company's transfer agent, in lieu of any fractional share, the number of shares of common stock rounded up to the next whole number, provided that, (X) that the Company shall not effect Reverse Stock Splits that, in the aggregate, exceeds 1-for-30, and (Y) any Reverse Stock Split is completed no later than August 5, 2020; and (iii) ratification of the appointment of Somekh Chaikin as our independent public accountant for the fiscal year ending December 31, 2019. What constitutes a quorum? The presence at the meeting, in person or by proxy, of the holders of one third of the number of shares of common stock issued and outstanding on the record date will constitute a quorum permitting the meeting to conduct its business. As of the Record Date, there were 29,883,639 shares of the Company's common stock issued and outstanding, each share entitled to one vote at the meeting. Thus, the presence of the holders of 9,961,213 shares of common stock will be required to establish a quorum. Abstentions, withhold votes and broker non-votes are counted as shares present and entitled to vote for purposes of determining a quorum. What is the difference between a stockholder of record and a beneficial owner of shares held in street name? Most of our stockholders hold their shares in an account at a brokerage firm, bank or other nominee holder, rather than holding share certificates in their own name. As summarized below, there are some distinctions between shares held of record and those owned beneficially in street name. Stockholder of Record If on June 27, 2019, your shares were registered directly in your name with our transfer agent, VStock Transfer, LLC, you are considered a stockholder of record with respect to those shares, and the Notice of Annual Meeting and Proxy Statement was sent directly to you by the Company. As the stockholder of record, you have the right to direct the voting of your shares by returning the Proxy Card to us. Whether or not you plan to attend the Annual Meeting, please complete, date, sign and return a Proxy Card to ensure that your vote is counted. Beneficial Owner of Shares Held in Street Name (non-Israeli brokerage firm, bank, broker-dealer, or other nominee holders) If on the Record Date, your shares were held in an account at a brokerage firm, bank, broker-dealer, or other nominee holder, then you are considered the beneficial owner of shares held in "street name," and the Notice of Annual Meeting and Proxy Statement was forwarded to you by that organization. The organization holding your account is considered the stockholder of record for purposes of voting at the Annual Meeting. As the beneficial owner, you have the right to direct that organization on how to vote the shares held in your account. However, since you are not the stockholder of record, you may not vote these shares in person at the Annual Meeting unless you receive a valid proxy from the organization. 4

