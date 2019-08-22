My Sports Vote Launches New App and Website

OKLAHOMA CITY, Okla., Aug 22, 2019 (SEND2PRESS NEWSWIRE) -- Since yelling at the TV just doesn't cut it, My Sports Vote has launched a new app for enthusiastic sports fans. It allows users to have their voices heard through votes and opinions, which are shared with teams and league offices.



My Sports Vote allows MLB, NBA, NFL, NHL, and NCAA fans to connect and engage with their favorite players and teams. Fans can read articles and view videos on topics they choose. Each story has a poll in which fans can vote. The app provides an excellent user experience, with a clear interface design and continually populating sports topics.



Fans are also able to comment with each other, answer trivia questions, and earn points as they interact. This gamification allows fans to move up in rankings, with the possibility of winning prizes and becoming the "ultimate sports fan."



"We found that 22% of sports fans are willing to switch teams and 30% already have in the past year," says sports writer, Dan Fergusson, "If teams don't listen to fan feedback and include them in their decision-making process, fans may not stick around for long." [*see note 1]



Fortunately, My Sports Vote is specifically designed for the purpose of connecting fans with their favorite teams. This increased engagement will not only make fans feel more connected with their teams, but also allow the teams themselves to hear the fans' voices.



The free app is available for download on the Apple and Google app stores.



About My Sports Vote (owned by Voter Connect, LLC):



The company was founded by Paul Stanley, who is a 10-year television sports broadcasting veteran. After running a billion-dollar region for a Fortune 500 company, he combined his resume skills into forming My Sports Vote. A team of app and sports experts have dedicated more than one year of development into creating this unique app and website.



[*note 1] Fergusson, Dan (2019, May 4th). "7 reasons why sports teams should listen to their fans." Retrieved from https://www.visioncritical.com.



