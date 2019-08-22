Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Economy & Forex  >  All News

News : Economy & Forex
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance ProfessionalsCalendarSectors 
All NewsEconomyCurrencies / ForexCryptocurrenciesEconomic EventsPress releases

My Sports Vote Launches New App and Website

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
08/22/2019 | 07:35am EDT

OKLAHOMA CITY, Okla., Aug. 22, 2019 (SEND2PRESS NEWSWIRE) -- Since yelling at the TV just doesn't cut it, My Sports Vote has launched a new app for enthusiastic sports fans. It allows users to have their voices heard through votes and opinions, which are shared with teams and league offices. (VIDEO)

My Sports Vote APP

OKLAHOMA CITY, Okla., Aug 22, 2019 (SEND2PRESS NEWSWIRE) -- Since yelling at the TV just doesn't cut it, My Sports Vote has launched a new app for enthusiastic sports fans. It allows users to have their voices heard through votes and opinions, which are shared with teams and league offices.

My Sports Vote allows MLB, NBA, NFL, NHL, and NCAA fans to connect and engage with their favorite players and teams. Fans can read articles and view videos on topics they choose. Each story has a poll in which fans can vote. The app provides an excellent user experience, with a clear interface design and continually populating sports topics.

Fans are also able to comment with each other, answer trivia questions, and earn points as they interact. This gamification allows fans to move up in rankings, with the possibility of winning prizes and becoming the "ultimate sports fan."

"We found that 22% of sports fans are willing to switch teams and 30% already have in the past year," says sports writer, Dan Fergusson, "If teams don't listen to fan feedback and include them in their decision-making process, fans may not stick around for long." [*see note 1]

Fortunately, My Sports Vote is specifically designed for the purpose of connecting fans with their favorite teams. This increased engagement will not only make fans feel more connected with their teams, but also allow the teams themselves to hear the fans' voices.

The free app is available for download on the Apple and Google app stores.

About My Sports Vote (owned by Voter Connect, LLC):

The company was founded by Paul Stanley, who is a 10-year television sports broadcasting veteran. After running a billion-dollar region for a Fortune 500 company, he combined his resume skills into forming My Sports Vote. A team of app and sports experts have dedicated more than one year of development into creating this unique app and website.

Learn more at: https://www.mysportsvote.com/

[*note 1] Fergusson, Dan (2019, May 4th). "7 reasons why sports teams should listen to their fans." Retrieved from https://www.visioncritical.com.

For more information, contact:
Kevin vanBenthuysen
President - My Sports Vote
800-647-6008
kevin@mysportsvote.com

*IMAGE link for media: Send2Press.com/300dpi/19-0822s2p-my-sports-vote-300dpi.jpg

VIDEO (YouTube): https://youtu.be/HYunWlje23M

News Source: My Sports Vote

Related link: https://www.mysportsvote.com/

This press release was issued on behalf of the news source, who is solely responsible for its accuracy, by Send2Press Newswire. To view the original story, visit: https://www.send2press.com/wire/my-sports-vote-launches-new-app-and-website/
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
08:05aHow Intermountain Healthcare Is Making Care More Affordable
SE
08:05aBIPOLAR IS NOT AN STD’ : Live Lecture and Fundraiser Coordinates with the International Bipolar Foundation in San Diego
SE
08:04aBOND REPORT : Treasury Yields Inch Higher After Stronger-than-expected Eurozone Data
DJ
08:03aBANK OF FINLAND : Account of the monetary policy meeting, 24-25 July 2019
PU
08:02aSouth Korea to scrap intelligence-sharing pact with Japan amid history feud
RE
07:59aMexico's Consumer Prices Fell in Early August
DJ
07:58aTEAMBUILDING FOR THE FUTURE : Ocean Spray Supports STEM Education at Boys and Girls Club of Metro South
PU
07:57aGRAPHIC : Factory woes grip swing states that flipped for Trump in 2016
RE
07:44aMARKET SNAPSHOT: U.S. Stocks Set To Trade Mixed As Focus Shifts To Fed In Jackson Hole
DJ
07:41aECB eyes stimulus package as growth looks weaker - minutes
RE
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
Advertisement

MOST READ NEWS

1ADYEN N.V. : ADYEN N : Dutch fintech firm Adyen earnings jump 79% on higher transaction volume
2E-cigarette firms probed over health concerns by U.S. House panel
3Trump attacks Ford Motor for not backing fuel economy rollback
4LONDON COFFEE : LONDON COFFEE : How Brazil and Vietnam are tightening their grip on the world's coffee
5THE CARLYLE GROUP LP : Several PE funds interested in Thyssenkrupp elevators division - report

HOT NEWS
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2019 Superformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar and vwd Group