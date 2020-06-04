MyBio : launches highly accurate COVID-19 antibody test

Kilkenny based life sciences company partners with German manufacturer to bring COVID-19 antibody test kit to the Irish market

Kilkenny based life sciences company MyBio has has signed an exclusive distribution agreement in Ireland with German manufacturer MöLab GmbH for its highly accurate COVID-19 antibody diagnostic test kit.

The potentially game-changing test kit provides excellent diagnostic specificity and sensitivity for both the IgG and IgM antibodies. Their presence will indicate whether you have been exposed to the virus previously. The test’s ability to detect either (or both) antibodies makes it one of the most accurate on the market.

MyBio believe the test can play a crucial role as the lockdown eases and more people return to work. “We anticipate strong demand for this kit from corporations, businesses, professional laboratories, and other life science companies and institutes across the country and the EU”, said Dan Dilks, the company’s head of sales and business development. “If offered by their employer, this test kit will provide an important and simple pre-screening service for employees in Ireland, which will prove an invaluable tool in the fight against COVID-19 in the coming months as people return to work and wish to know if they’ve been exposed”.

Currently available for professional use, the test kit provides a quick, on-the-spot result in 10 minutes. It’s easy to use, needing only a finger-prick sample much like a blood glucose test. The test can also be run with serum or plasma samples.

Unlike the test to determine if somebody is currently carrying the virus, antibody testing determines if a person has had the infection in the past. This is done by detecting the presence of antibodies produced by the immune system against COVID-19.

A recent study in Heinsberg, Germany has suggested that the coronavirus infection rate could be much higher than initially thought1. The research showed that close to a quarter of those tested were asymptomatic – showing no signs of having caught the virus. MyBio’s test kit will help diagnose such cases, on-site and quickly.

Commenting on the announcement, Linda Nolan, chief executive said: “We’re delighted to partner with MöLab in providing an antibody test kit with the highest specificity and sensitivity to the market here”.

“Companies and Institutions are looking for ways to reopen while taking every step to reduce the risk of coronavirus exposure. Ensuring employees feel safe returning to work is crucial in this process and this kit, which is affordable and easy to use, is another weapon in the fight against COVID-19.”

As a result of the new partnership, MyBio Ltd will provide marketing, sales, customer service and technical support for the sale of MöLab`s Covid-19 antibody diagnostic kit. The kit is available to order now from and ships to the UK and EU.

About MyBio Ltd

MyBio is based in Kilkenny, and is a leading distributor to the research, pharmaceutical and diagnostic testing laboratories in Ireland. They have been in business for more than 10 years and was the overall winner of the Ireland’s National Enterprise Award in 2015. The company is certified as a diversity supplier by WEConnect International.

Website: https://www.mybio.ie

About MöLab GmbH

MöLab GmbH was established in 1985. For more than 35 years, the company has been pioneering new and modern ways to manufacture point of care diagnostics. Their products and services serve doctors, hospitals, public institutions, and security-related authorities.

Website: https://www.moelab.de/

Images, logos and product brochure available here: http://tiny.cc/b0a5pz

1 University of Bonn: COVID-19 Heinsberg Study - https://www.uni-bonn.de/news/111-2020

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20200604005094/en/