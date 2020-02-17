Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Companies  >  All News

News : Companies
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsForexCryptocurrenciesCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors
All News
Analyst Recommendations
Rumors
IPOs
Capital Markets Transactions
New Contracts
Profits warnings
Appointments
Press Releases
Events
Corporate actions

MyCHELLE Dermaceuticals :® to Launch its Sun Care Line at ULTA® Beauty

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
02/17/2020 | 07:05am EST

LOUISVILLE, Colo., Feb. 17, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- MyCHELLE Dermaceuticals® sun care products are arriving on the shelves of ULTA® Beauty for the first time this week. From the founders of the clean skincare movement, all ten SKUs will be available in 200 ULTA stores across the U.S. as well as on ULTA.com. MyCHELLE recently received the prestigious Clean Label Project® Certification this year and is the only sun care brand named with this notable honor.

MyCHELLE Dermaceuticals® to Launch its Sun Care Line at ULTA® Beauty

MyCHELLE sun care products are gentle enough for the environment, but also powerful enough to protect against the sun's harmful UV rays. "We've always recognized the effects that sunscreens have on the planet, so when we developed ours, we committed to making them reef-safe, mineral-based, and free of destructive chemicals like oxybenzone and octinoxate, which are known to be toxic to marine life and the delicate coral reefs," said Catie Wiggy, MyCHELLE's VP of Marketing and Product Innovation.

When it comes to skincare and sun care, MyCHELLE is at the forefront of scientific innovation, environmental advocacy, and an ethical and sustainable approach to wellness and beauty. Not only are the products free of parabens, petroleum, phthalates, silicones, sulfates, ureas, and artificial fragrances and colors, but the entire sun care line was tested for 150+ contaminants that are not regulated by the FDA. This year, after completing testing, they received the Clean Label Project Certification for stellar results and for continuing to lead the natural category for safety and efficacy.

The Clean Label Project is a nonprofit organization consisting of a small staff and assisted by a board of directors and a Medical Advisory Board, concerned about the industrial and environmental contaminants found in consumer products. "We are proud to feature The Clean Label Project logo on all MyCHELLE sun care packaging in 2020 and believe this will help drive sales as an important key brand differentiator," said Wiggy.

SKUs debuting at ULTA include: Sun Shield Liquid SPF 50 in Non-Tinted, Nude, and Natural Tan ($24); Replenishing Solar Defense SPF 30 ($30); Sun Shield SPF 28 in Coconut and Unscented ($22); Sun Shield Stick SPF 50 in Tinted and Non-Tinted ($12.50); Replenishing Solar Defense Body Lotion SPF 50 ($30); and Sun Shield Clear Spray SPF 30 ($20).

For more information, please visit www.mychelle.com.

About MyCHELLE Dermaceuticals®
Founded in 2000, MyCHELLE® is the pioneer of clean skin care and leader in creating eco-friendly dermaceuticals that help to get real results for all skin types. MyCHELLE was one of the first brands to use peptides in skin care, and is a founding member of the Environmental Working Group's "Verified for Your Health" program. MyCHELLE is also on PETA's list of certified cruelty-free companies, is certified by Leaping Bunny, and has offered reef-safe sun care for over a decade.

For the latest updates, events, and promotions, follow MyCHELLE on Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram.

Cision
View original content to download multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/mychelle-dermaceuticals-to-launch-its-sun-care-line-at-ulta-beauty-301004993.html

SOURCE MyCHELLE Dermaceuticals


© PRNewswire 2020
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
Latest news "Companies"
07:42aBLACKROCK NORTH AMERICAN INCOME TRUST : Net Asset Value(s)
PU
07:42aCASH DIVIDEND/ DISTRIBUTION : :Mandatory
PU
07:42aJPMORGAN GLOBAL GROWTH & INCOME : Transaction in Own Shares - Issuance from Treasury
PU
07:42aBAYERISCHE MOTOREN WERKE : BMW Motorrad International GS Trophy 2020 Oceania. Day 8 / Final Day. South Africa makes it three!
AQ
07:37aREKOR : Appoints Christopher Kadoch as Chief Technology Officer
PU
07:37aThe 'frugal four' advocate a responsible EU budget
PU
07:37aCHINA INNOVATION INVESTMENT : Update about false news reports (7)
PU
07:37aK3 BUSINESS TECHNOLOGY : Board Appointment
PU
07:37aBLACKROCK FRONTIERS INVESTMENT TRUST : Net Asset Value(s)
PU
07:34aNORN RIG : The Oslo Stock Exchange approves Northern Ocean Ltd. for listing on Oslo Børs
AQ
Latest news "Companies"
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar and vwd Group