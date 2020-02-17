MyCHELLE Dermaceuticals :® to Launch its Sun Care Line at ULTA® Beauty

LOUISVILLE, Colo., Feb. 17, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- MyCHELLE Dermaceuticals® sun care products are arriving on the shelves of ULTA® Beauty for the first time this week. From the founders of the clean skincare movement, all ten SKUs will be available in 200 ULTA stores across the U.S. as well as on ULTA.com. MyCHELLE recently received the prestigious Clean Label Project® Certification this year and is the only sun care brand named with this notable honor.

MyCHELLE sun care products are gentle enough for the environment, but also powerful enough to protect against the sun's harmful UV rays. "We've always recognized the effects that sunscreens have on the planet, so when we developed ours, we committed to making them reef-safe, mineral-based, and free of destructive chemicals like oxybenzone and octinoxate, which are known to be toxic to marine life and the delicate coral reefs," said Catie Wiggy, MyCHELLE's VP of Marketing and Product Innovation.

When it comes to skincare and sun care, MyCHELLE is at the forefront of scientific innovation, environmental advocacy, and an ethical and sustainable approach to wellness and beauty. Not only are the products free of parabens, petroleum, phthalates, silicones, sulfates, ureas, and artificial fragrances and colors, but the entire sun care line was tested for 150+ contaminants that are not regulated by the FDA. This year, after completing testing, they received the Clean Label Project Certification for stellar results and for continuing to lead the natural category for safety and efficacy.

The Clean Label Project is a nonprofit organization consisting of a small staff and assisted by a board of directors and a Medical Advisory Board, concerned about the industrial and environmental contaminants found in consumer products. "We are proud to feature The Clean Label Project logo on all MyCHELLE sun care packaging in 2020 and believe this will help drive sales as an important key brand differentiator," said Wiggy.

SKUs debuting at ULTA include: Sun Shield Liquid SPF 50 in Non-Tinted, Nude, and Natural Tan ($24); Replenishing Solar Defense SPF 30 ($30); Sun Shield SPF 28 in Coconut and Unscented ($22); Sun Shield Stick SPF 50 in Tinted and Non-Tinted ($12.50); Replenishing Solar Defense Body Lotion SPF 50 ($30); and Sun Shield Clear Spray SPF 30 ($20).

About MyCHELLE Dermaceuticals®

Founded in 2000, MyCHELLE® is the pioneer of clean skin care and leader in creating eco-friendly dermaceuticals that help to get real results for all skin types. MyCHELLE was one of the first brands to use peptides in skin care, and is a founding member of the Environmental Working Group's "Verified for Your Health" program. MyCHELLE is also on PETA's list of certified cruelty-free companies, is certified by Leaping Bunny, and has offered reef-safe sun care for over a decade.

