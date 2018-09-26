MyHeritage : Becomes Presenting Partner of the Eurovision Song Contest 2019

MyHeritage,
the leading global family history and DNA company, has been announced
today by the European Broadcasting Union (EBU) as Presenting Partner of
the Eurovision Song Contest 2019. As the event’s main sponsor,
MyHeritage has been granted extensive global association and event,
media, and digital rights for the upcoming song contest, which will be
held in Tel Aviv.
MyHeritage’s services make it easy for anyone, anywhere to embark on a
fascinating journey to discover their roots. Through the MyHeritage DNA
test, its integrated family tree building platform and collections of 9
billion historical records, MyHeritage enables millions of people to
discover their family’s past and learn how they fit into the global
human tapestry.
This partnership with the Eurovision song contest comes hot on the heels
of MyHeritage becoming the most popular family history and DNA service
in Europe, following surging interest in DNA testing for the discovery
of relatives and ethnic origins.
MyHeritage will be working closely with the EBU to create content
throughout the year that will focus on the rich heritage of the
Eurovision Song Contest, revealing the connections between winners,
participants and fans of the show.
Jon Ola Sand, the EBU’s Executive Supervisor of the Eurovision Song
Contest, said “We are excited to have MyHeritage on board as
Presenting Partner for the Eurovision Song Contest 2019. This new
partnership is the perfect fit; underpinning our core values of
diversity and inclusion, whilst bringing together different countries
and nationalities in the spirit of discovery and creativity.”
“We are delighted to partner with the Eurovision Song Contest,” said
Aviram Levi, Chief Marketing Officer of MyHeritage. “As one of the
world’s greatest gatherings that celebrates cultural diversity and
creativity, we share the Eurovision Song Contest’s values. Helping
people strengthen their bond to their families by establishing a
connection to their family history and cultures of origin makes them
realize that, while we are all unique, we are also more similar and
connected than we think.”
The Semi-Finals of the 2019 Eurovision Song Contest will take place on
the 14th and 16th of May, 2019 and the Grand
Finale will be held on the 18th of May at the EXPO
International Convention Center in Tel Aviv, Israel. The shows will be
co-produced by the Israeli public broadcaster KAN and the EBU.
About MyHeritage
MyHeritage is Europe’s leading service for family history and DNA
testing, with 100 million registered users worldwide. As technology
thought leaders, MyHeritage has transformed family history into an
activity that is accessible and instantly rewarding. Its global user
community enjoys access to a massive library of historical records, the
most internationally diverse collection of family trees and
groundbreaking search and matching technologies. Launched in 2016,
MyHeritage DNA is a technologically advanced, affordable DNA test that
reveals ethnic origins and previously unknown relatives. Trusted by
millions of families, MyHeritage provides an easy way to find new family
members, discover ethnic origins, and to treasure family stories, past
and present, for generations to come. MyHeritage is available in 42
languages. www.myheritage.com
About the EBU
The European Broadcasting Union (EBU) is the world’s foremost alliance
of public service media (PSM), and its mission is to make PSM
indispensable. The EBU has 119 member organizations in 56 countries in
Europe, and an additional 33 associates in Asia, Africa, Australasia and
the Americas. Its members operate nearly 2,000 television and radio
channels alongside numerous online platforms. Together, they reach
audiences of more than one billion people around the world, broadcasting
in more than 160 languages.
The EBU strives to secure a sustainable future for public service media,
provide its members with world-class content from news to sports and
music, and build on its founding ethos of solidarity and co-operation to
create a centre for learning and sharing.
Eurovision Services, the EBU’s business arm, has an outstanding global
reputation and is the first choice media services provider for many
media organizations and sport federations around the world.
The EBU has offices in Brussels, Rome, Dubai, Moscow, New York,
Washington DC, Singapore and Beijing and its headquarters are in Geneva.
Discover more about the EBU on www.ebu.ch.
