MyHeritage : Becomes Presenting Partner of the Eurovision Song Contest 2019

MyHeritage, the leading global family history and DNA company, has been announced today by the European Broadcasting Union (EBU) as Presenting Partner of the Eurovision Song Contest 2019. As the event’s main sponsor, MyHeritage has been granted extensive global association and event, media, and digital rights for the upcoming song contest, which will be held in Tel Aviv.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20180926005408/en/

MyHeritage’s services make it easy for anyone, anywhere to embark on a fascinating journey to discover their roots. Through the MyHeritage DNA test, its integrated family tree building platform and collections of 9 billion historical records, MyHeritage enables millions of people to discover their family’s past and learn how they fit into the global human tapestry.

This partnership with the Eurovision song contest comes hot on the heels of MyHeritage becoming the most popular family history and DNA service in Europe, following surging interest in DNA testing for the discovery of relatives and ethnic origins.

MyHeritage will be working closely with the EBU to create content throughout the year that will focus on the rich heritage of the Eurovision Song Contest, revealing the connections between winners, participants and fans of the show.

Jon Ola Sand, the EBU’s Executive Supervisor of the Eurovision Song Contest, said “We are excited to have MyHeritage on board as Presenting Partner for the Eurovision Song Contest 2019. This new partnership is the perfect fit; underpinning our core values of diversity and inclusion, whilst bringing together different countries and nationalities in the spirit of discovery and creativity.”

“We are delighted to partner with the Eurovision Song Contest,” said Aviram Levi, Chief Marketing Officer of MyHeritage. “As one of the world’s greatest gatherings that celebrates cultural diversity and creativity, we share the Eurovision Song Contest’s values. Helping people strengthen their bond to their families by establishing a connection to their family history and cultures of origin makes them realize that, while we are all unique, we are also more similar and connected than we think.”

The Semi-Finals of the 2019 Eurovision Song Contest will take place on the 14th and 16th of May, 2019 and the Grand Finale will be held on the 18th of May at the EXPO International Convention Center in Tel Aviv, Israel. The shows will be co-produced by the Israeli public broadcaster KAN and the EBU.

About MyHeritage

MyHeritage is Europe’s leading service for family history and DNA testing, with 100 million registered users worldwide. As technology thought leaders, MyHeritage has transformed family history into an activity that is accessible and instantly rewarding. Its global user community enjoys access to a massive library of historical records, the most internationally diverse collection of family trees and groundbreaking search and matching technologies. Launched in 2016, MyHeritage DNA is a technologically advanced, affordable DNA test that reveals ethnic origins and previously unknown relatives. Trusted by millions of families, MyHeritage provides an easy way to find new family members, discover ethnic origins, and to treasure family stories, past and present, for generations to come. MyHeritage is available in 42 languages. www.myheritage.com

About the EBU

The European Broadcasting Union (EBU) is the world’s foremost alliance of public service media (PSM), and its mission is to make PSM indispensable. The EBU has 119 member organizations in 56 countries in Europe, and an additional 33 associates in Asia, Africa, Australasia and the Americas. Its members operate nearly 2,000 television and radio channels alongside numerous online platforms. Together, they reach audiences of more than one billion people around the world, broadcasting in more than 160 languages.

The EBU strives to secure a sustainable future for public service media, provide its members with world-class content from news to sports and music, and build on its founding ethos of solidarity and co-operation to create a centre for learning and sharing.

Eurovision Services, the EBU’s business arm, has an outstanding global reputation and is the first choice media services provider for many media organizations and sport federations around the world.

The EBU has offices in Brussels, Rome, Dubai, Moscow, New York, Washington DC, Singapore and Beijing and its headquarters are in Geneva.

Discover more about the EBU on www.ebu.ch.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20180926005408/en/