Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Companies  >  All News

News : Companies
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance ProfessionalsCalendarSectors
All News
Analyst Recommendations
Rumors
IPOs
Capital Markets Transactions
New Contracts
Profits warnings
Appointments
Press Releases
Events
Corporate actions

MyKronoz : Introduces ZePods Fashionable and Colorful True Wireless Earbuds, Together with a New Line of Affordable Smartwatches

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
02/26/2019 | 06:39am EST

Products will be available for demo at MWC Barcelona on MyKronoz booth (#CS118) from Feb 25-28 2019.

Swiss wearable brand MyKronoz today announced ZePods, its first collection of true wireless earphones, unveiled at Mobile World Congress Barcelona 2019. Offering an impressive sound quality, up to 15 hours of playtime, stylish design with 6 vibrant colors and matching USB-C charging case, intuitive touch control to manage music, calls and voice commands thanks to its Bluetooth 5.0 technology - MyKronoz’s first true wireless earbuds will come in two versions with distinctive design and features:

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20190226005577/en/

ZePods - Wireless TWS earbuds (Photo: MyKronoz)

ZePods - Wireless TWS earbuds (Photo: MyKronoz)

  • ZePods, with a USB-C charging case boasting the familiar look of a sleek lighter. Available in April 2019 for a MSRP of 79,90€/$ only.
  • ZePods+, with a Qi-certified wireless charging case whose shape has been greatly inspired by Swiss traditional pocket-watch. Available H2 2019 for a MSRP of 99,90€/$.

"Building on our Swiss DNA for design and our strong background in wearable technology, we believe that MyKronoz has a tremendous opportunity to seize in the flourishing market of wireless earbuds. The launch of ZePods appears as a natural and strategic evolution for our company to leverage expertise in developing affordable consumer-driven products and diversify to offer a full ecosystem." said Boris Brault, MyKronoz Founder and CEO.

In addition to ZePods, MyKronoz goes back to basics of affordable fashion wearables with a complete new line starting at 29.90 €/$, featuring activity tracker, smartwatches, sport smartwatches and hybrids to cater a large and diversified audience. Among the new collection, 4 products highlights:

- ZeTrack - a slim and full-featured HR activity tracker with color touchscreen. MSRP: 29.90€/$ - Launch date: end of March 2019.

- ZeNeo - a real powerful smartwatch with mic & speaker that looks like a sleek activity tracker. MSRP: 59.90€/$ - Launch date: end of April 2019.

- ZeRound3 Lite - the go-to smartwatch designed for your active lifestyle. MSRP: 79.90€/$ - Launch date: end of April 2019.

- ZeRound3 - the genuinely stylish connected smartwatch with AMOLED display. MSRP: 99.90€/$ - Launch date: end of March 2019.

The rest of the range includes ZeSport2, a multi-sport GPS smartwatch, already available at a MSRP of 149.90€/$. MyKronoz will continue to innovate in H2 2019 with ZePop - the hybrid smartwatch that blends fashion and tech. MSRP: 129,90€/$ as well as ZeTime2 - a stainless steel hybrid smartwatch with microphone, AMOLED display and real mechanical hands. MSRP: 199,90€/$.

ZePods, as well as the MyKronoz full new wearable collection will be on display and available for demos on the MWC 2019 show foor at the MyKronoz booth in the Congress Square (Booth #CS118) February 25-28th, 2019.

ABOUT MYKRONOZ:

MyKronoz is part of BOW Group, a global player in lifestyle consumer products, operating worldwide in the design and wearables markets with its 2 brands: MyKronoz and LEXON.

Since July 2015, BOW has opened up its capital to Next Stage AM, then, in 2017 to PM Equity Partner - the corporate venture fund of Philip Morris International. MyKronoz ZeTime has convinced over 40,000 backers in more than 100 countries and became the world's highest funded hybrid smartwatch with more than $8 million raised, as well as the largest crowdfunding campaign ever from a European company and the most backed product of 2017 on Kickstarter.

BOW Group has now more than 100 talents spread across four office locations: Paris, Geneva, Miami and Shenzhen.


© Business Wire 2019
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news "Companies"
06:48aTURKCELL ILETISIM HIZMETLERI : Digital Operator Turkcell Introduces Blockchain-applied ID Management Solution
BU
06:46aTELEFLEX INCORPORATED : to Present at Barclays Global Healthcare Conference
BU
06:46aVIVINT SOLAR : Shares its 86-Point Installation Process to Help Homeowners Understand Solar Quality
PR
06:46aTopBuild Reports Fourth Quarter 2018 Results
GL
06:46aLEIDOS : Ethisphere Institute Names Leidos One of the World's Most Ethical Companies® for Second Consecutive Year
PR
06:45aTESLA : SEC attack on Tesla's Musk pushes shares lower
RE
06:45aASMALLWORLD : Investor update
EQ
06:45aLINDE PLC : Linde plc Declares Dividend Increase for 2019
EQ
06:44aMARKS & SPENCER : M&S and Ocado in talks over British retail joint venture
RE
06:43aTELEFONICA BRASIL : Telefónica presents the first prototype of an open and convergent access network that integrates fixed and mobile, and enables Edge Computing
PU
Latest news "Companies"
Advertisement

MOST READ NEWS

1AIXTRON SE : AIXTRON: 2018 targets exceeded / Strategic realignment successfully completed / Operating busines..
2BASF : BASF : 4Q Net Income Fell; Misses Expectations
3DANAHER CORPORATION : DANAHER : GE Exits Biotech To Lower Its Debt
4STANDARD CHARTERED PLC : STANDARD CHARTERED : resets growth targets with cost cuts, divestment plans
5Trump says 'signing summit' with Xi for U.S.-China deal possible soon

HOT NEWS
logo marketscreener.com
MarketScreener.com :
About :
Stay Connected :
Partners :
Copyright © 2019 Surperformance. All rights reserved.