Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Companies  >  All News

News : Companies
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance ProfessionalsCalendarSectors
All News
Analyst Recommendations
Rumors
IPOs
Capital Markets Transactions
New Contracts
Profits warnings
Appointments
Press Releases
Events
Corporate actions

MyLotteryStore Opens its Pre-Registration Affiliate Membership

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
09/12/2019 | 02:21pm EDT

NEW YORK, Sept. 12, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- MyLotteryStore, a secondary lottery platform created on blockchain technology, announced its pre-registration to allow users the opportunity to own and manage their own lottery store via open-enrollment Pre-Beta membership. MyLotteryStore is designed to revolutionize the way the lottery is played globally by allowing its members to not only purchase lottery tickets, but also own their own lottery store for profit. 

MyLotteryStore pledges to provide a simple and minimalistic platform that will allow its members to play the lottery with ease, while at the same time enjoying the benefits of being part of a business community through their membership/affiliate program. With digital transformation taking place in every facet of our lives, it was the next logical step for the lottery to be digitized on a global level. This means that no matter where you are located on the planet, you can play the lottery with ease and confidence via the internet or mobile phone. 

“We are excited to be opening up pre-registration membership opportunities to MyLotteryStore. MyLotteryStore is a unique global platform offering with a team of highly-vested founders. We will not only rebuild and improve the way you play the lottery but will also regulate it via the blockchain which creates a fraud and human proof lottery system,” said Daniel Sloan, Co-Founder and Head of Partnerships of MyLotteryStore.   

About MyLotteryStore:
MyLotteryStore is a global secondary lottery for the US Powerball and MegaMillions designed with transparency, security, and the future of lottery in mind. Through the use of blockchain technology we are able to securely write details of every game played, backed by the fact that numbers are chosen by traditional flagship lotteries. We provide international players the digital convenience tool and freedom to truly play anywhere, anytime, on any device without the worry of missing out. For more information or to learn more, please visit: https://mylotterystore.com/

Contact:
Veronica Welch
VEW Media
veronica@vewprmedia.com
508|643|8000

Primary Logo


© GlobeNewswire 2019
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news "Companies"
02:51pPomerantz Law Firm Investigates Claims on Behalf of Investors of Granite Construction Incorporated - GVA
GL
02:50pMFA FINANCIAL, INC. : Announces Quarterly Dividend of $0.20 per Share
PR
02:49pPomerantz Law Firm Investigates Claims on Behalf of Investors of International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. - IFF
GL
02:47pFIAT CHRYSLER AUTOMOBILES : FCA US Leads Charge in Automotive Supplier Diversity at 20th Annual MatchMaker Event
PU
02:47pASTALDI : Information provided pursuant to art. 114, subsection 1, of the consolidated finance act (tuf)
PU
02:47pForging peace through friendships and a social challenge
GL
02:47pPHYSICIANS' EDUCATION RESOURCE® : Announces Agenda for 3rd Annual New York Cardio-Endo-Renal Collaborative
BU
02:46pKimball International to Participate in the CL King Investor Conference on September 19th in New York
GL
02:46pInvestigation of DXC Technology Announced by Holzer & Holzer, LLC
BU
02:45pCALL OF DUTY : Modern Warfare Multiplayer Beta Starts Today
BU
Latest news "Companies"

MOST READ NEWS

1ROVIO ENTERTAINMENT OYJ : ROVIO ENTERTAINMENT OYJ : Ageing Angry Birds hit Rovio 2019 outlook, shares plummet
2HONG KONG EXCHANGES AND CLEARING LIM : Hong Kong Exchange faces uphill battle with $39 billion bid for LSE
3WIRECARD AG : WIRECARD : successfully issues first investment-grade bond
4OPEC members Iraq, Nigeria agree to cut oil output
5BOEING COMPANY (THE) : Regulators Split on Return of MAX Jet -- WSJ

HOT NEWS
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2019 Superformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar and vwd Group