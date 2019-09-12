MyLotteryStore Opens its Pre-Registration Affiliate Membership

NEW YORK, Sept. 12, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- MyLotteryStore, a secondary lottery platform created on blockchain technology, announced its pre-registration to allow users the opportunity to own and manage their own lottery store via open-enrollment Pre-Beta membership. MyLotteryStore is designed to revolutionize the way the lottery is played globally by allowing its members to not only purchase lottery tickets, but also own their own lottery store for profit.



MyLotteryStore pledges to provide a simple and minimalistic platform that will allow its members to play the lottery with ease, while at the same time enjoying the benefits of being part of a business community through their membership/affiliate program. With digital transformation taking place in every facet of our lives, it was the next logical step for the lottery to be digitized on a global level. This means that no matter where you are located on the planet, you can play the lottery with ease and confidence via the internet or mobile phone.

“We are excited to be opening up pre-registration membership opportunities to MyLotteryStore. MyLotteryStore is a unique global platform offering with a team of highly-vested founders. We will not only rebuild and improve the way you play the lottery but will also regulate it via the blockchain which creates a fraud and human proof lottery system,” said Daniel Sloan, Co-Founder and Head of Partnerships of MyLotteryStore.

About MyLotteryStore:

MyLotteryStore is a global secondary lottery for the US Powerball and MegaMillions designed with transparency, security, and the future of lottery in mind. Through the use of blockchain technology we are able to securely write details of every game played, backed by the fact that numbers are chosen by traditional flagship lotteries. We provide international players the digital convenience tool and freedom to truly play anywhere, anytime, on any device without the worry of missing out. For more information or to learn more, please visit: https://mylotterystore.com/

