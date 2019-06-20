MyPropertyID : Debuts DFARS Compliance solution for Small Defense Contractors

Sample kits available for DFARS Case 2015-D035, DoD procurement compliance

Small businesses contractors with the U.S. Department of Defense now have a solution for compliance with the Defense Federal Acquisition Regulation Supplement (DFARS). MyPropertyID is first to market, offering an asset management strategy that meets the standards for labeling and recording Government property (GP).

The MyPropertyID system debuts as the Department of Defense (DoD) continues to evolve their Federal Acquisition Regulation (FAR) Supplement (DFARS), increasing the need for small businesses to have a property management system in place.

“The need for FAR and DFARS compliance is great,” said Dr. Douglas Goetz, president and CEO of GP Consultants and a specialist in contract property management. “The resources of a small business make it very difficult to fully comply with the criteria contained in the Government Property clauses and business system rules.”

MyPropertyID is a U.S. company founded in 2016 to resurrect Operation ID – a security system developed by police, released nationally by the Department of Justice and endorsed by the FBI. The company delivers a DFARS compliance solution for a one-time fee based on the number of managed assets.

Defense contractors can order a sample kit at https://mypropertyidregistry.com/buy/.

“MyPropertyID makes compliance a snap, bringing the power and control enjoyed by huge institutions to the fingertips of all small government contractors,” said founder Jon Shelness. “MyPropertyID also creates a valuable opportunity for veteran-owned, women-owned and minority-owned small businesses looking for an edge in government contracting.”

