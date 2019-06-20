Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Companies  >  All News

News : Companies
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance ProfessionalsCalendarSectors
All News
Analyst Recommendations
Rumors
IPOs
Capital Markets Transactions
New Contracts
Profits warnings
Appointments
Press Releases
Events
Corporate actions

MyPropertyID : Debuts DFARS Compliance solution for Small Defense Contractors

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
06/20/2019 | 10:11am EDT

Sample kits available for DFARS Case 2015-D035, DoD procurement compliance

Small businesses contractors with the U.S. Department of Defense now have a solution for compliance with the Defense Federal Acquisition Regulation Supplement (DFARS). MyPropertyID is first to market, offering an asset management strategy that meets the standards for labeling and recording Government property (GP).

The MyPropertyID system debuts as the Department of Defense (DoD) continues to evolve their Federal Acquisition Regulation (FAR) Supplement (DFARS), increasing the need for small businesses to have a property management system in place.

“The need for FAR and DFARS compliance is great,” said Dr. Douglas Goetz, president and CEO of GP Consultants and a specialist in contract property management. “The resources of a small business make it very difficult to fully comply with the criteria contained in the Government Property clauses and business system rules.”

MyPropertyID is a U.S. company founded in 2016 to resurrect Operation ID – a security system developed by police, released nationally by the Department of Justice and endorsed by the FBI. The company delivers a DFARS compliance solution for a one-time fee based on the number of managed assets.

Defense contractors can order a sample kit at https://mypropertyidregistry.com/buy/.

“MyPropertyID makes compliance a snap, bringing the power and control enjoyed by huge institutions to the fingertips of all small government contractors,” said founder Jon Shelness. “MyPropertyID also creates a valuable opportunity for veteran-owned, women-owned and minority-owned small businesses looking for an edge in government contracting.”


© Business Wire 2019
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news "Companies"
10:35aBoeing Focuses on Safety, Not Sales, at Paris Air Show
DJ
10:34aAPPLE : says U.S. tariffs on China to hurt global competitiveness
RE
10:34aKANE BIOTECH : IIROC Trading Resumption - KNE
AQ
10:33aPakistan Stock Exchange Limited Closing Rate of INSURANCE Dated 20-06-2019 - Press Release issued by Pakistan Stock Exchange Limited
AQ
10:33aPakistan Stock Exchange Limited Closing Rate of TEXTILE SPINNING Dated 20-06-2019 - Press Release issued by Pakistan Stock Exchange Limited
AQ
10:33aAKD CAPITALXD : Pakistan Stock Exchange Limited Closing Rate of MISCELLANEOUS Dated 20-06-2019 - Press Release issued by Pakistan Stock Exchange Limited
AQ
10:33aATTOCK REFINERYXB : Pakistan Stock Exchange Limited Closing Rate of REFINERY Dated 20-06-2019 - Press Release issued by Pakistan Stock Exchange Limited
AQ
10:33aPakistan Stock Exchange Limited Closing Rate of AUTOMOBILE ASSEMBLER Dated 20-06-2019 - Press Release issued by Pakistan Stock Exchange Limited
AQ
10:33aPakistan Stock Exchange Limited Closing Rate of SYNTHETIC AND RAYON Dated 20-06-2019 - Press Release issued by Pakistan Stock Exchange Limited
AQ
10:33aPakistan Stock Exchange Limited Closing Rate of FUTURE CONTRACTS Dated 20-06-2019 - Press Release issued by Pakistan Stock Exchange Limited
AQ
Latest news "Companies"
Advertisement

MOST READ NEWS

1AIRBUS SE : AIRBUS : and Boeing aircraft deals at Paris Airshow
2AMERICAN AIRLINES GROUP : Airbus seals deals with big buyers, following Boeing's MAX sale
3ROCKET INTERNET SE : ROCKET INTERNET : shares rise after report on potential delisting
4DIXONS CARPHONE : DIXONS CARPHONE : 2018/19 Preliminary Results
5Grocery Outlet Holding Corp. Announces Pricing of its Initial Public Offering

HOT NEWS
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About