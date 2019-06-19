MyUS com AccessShipping : Top Tools for Grilling and Picnicking

Grilling is fun, but you have to admit it's a whole lot more enjoyable when you have the right tools. And after all that time in front of the grill, it's nice to sit down to a great looking table.

With that in mind, it's time to check out new grilling tools and tableware designed to elevate your outdoor dining experience. Shop our top picks from US websites below, and ship your favorites to your international doorstep in as little as 2-4 days with MyUS.

Heavy Duty BBQ Grilling Tools Set $40

Tired of struggling with flimsy tools? Upgrade with this Heavy Duty BBQ Grilling Tools Set from Alpha Grillers. The set contains a spatula, a fork, tongs, and a basting brush made of solid stainless steel with contoured rubber grips, and extra large hanging loops for easy and convenient storage. Perfect for use with any size grill.

'The Alpha Grillers Heavy Duty tools are the best grill tools I have ever seen or used. When these people say heavy duty, they mean it,' says Shea Tisdale in her product review.

Stainless-Steel Sliding Skewers $36

If you enjoy grilling kabobs, you know what a challenge it can be to remove cooked food from the skewer. That's what makes these Stainless-Steel Sliding Skewers from William Sonoma so fabulous. Forged with the precision of fine cutlery in a square shape that prevents food from spinning when the skewers are turned, they also have a sliding disc that makes it easy to remove cooked foods - genius!

'The stainless steel sliding skewers are such a great product, I ordered another set. The skewers are substantial, able to hold large chunks of meat, but can also hold more delicate foods such as shrimp, scallops, fruits and vegetables. I like the ability to slide cooked foods off the skewer with s simple plush of the slider. The skewers are easy to clean.' says JayhawkChef in their product review.

Weber Professional-Grade Grill Pan $20

Pan-sear shrimp and saute delicate vegetables with ease with this Professional-Grade Grill Pan from Weber. Made of stainless steel for exceptional heat retention and durability, it has 1/8-inch slits that allow juices to flow out and wide side handles so you can remove it from the grill easily.

'Best grill pan ever. Raised edges keep everything in the pan. Small openings in the bottom of the pan makes certain that nothing falls through. Big handles make it easy to move around the grill. I've been grilling for 37 years and this is the best grill pan I have ever used.' says Ted in his Amazon review.

Pit Grilling Mitt $16 - $30

Kitchen oven mitts can be clumsy when you're trying to flip burgers and veggies and aren't really designed for the extreme heat of the grill. Give your hands the ultimate protection from burns with a Pit Grilling Mitt. Made of aramid fibers that are heat resistant up to 475°F, each mitt is reversible for right or left haned use, has an extra-long, stretchable cuff to protects forearms, and can be purchased individually or in a set of two.

'Been trying to find a mitt that not only works for protecting your hand, but gives you full dexterity of your fingers, and this mitt meets both. There not just for grilling, use them with taking those hot items out of the oven.' says ladydeutscher in her review.

Iznik Tile Outdoor Melamine Dinnerware Collection $11 - $42

Just because you're eating outdoors doesn't mean you have to sacrifice style at the table. Take this Iznik Tile Outdoor Melamine Dinnerware Collection for instance. Inspired by classic Ottoman pottery popular throughout the 16th century, each piece in the set is decorated with colorful, stylized geometric and botanical motifs that coordinate beautifully for an elegant looking table but are durable, scratch-resistant, and shatterproof, making them an ideal choice for outdoor dining.

'When I saw this collection online I immediately knew it was exactly what I was looking for. The colors and patterns are fun, bold, and beautiful and they look fantastic mixing and matching the whole set,' says TaraB in her five-star product review.

Jubilee Flatware $20

If you don't want to use your finest silverware outdoors but don't like the look or idea of using disposable silverware, try this set of Jubilee Flatware from Cambridge Silversmiths. Made of high-quality stainless steel with durable plastic handles, this flatware never needs polishing, is dishwasher safe, and comes in four colors to complement any table setting. Each sixteen piece set includes 4 dinner forks, 4 dinner knives, 4 dinner spoons, and 4 teaspoons.

'This is a great set of flatware. It's a lot nicer and stronger than I was anticipating. They have beautiful red handles with bright stainless steel ends that have held up extremely well for me.' says JMD 61 in their Amazon review.

Simply Genius Food Tents $14

Keep insects off all sorts of your food with a set of 6 Food Tents from Simply Genius. Large enough to cover full plates of food, each tent is easy to open and collapse, easy to clean and protects food from pesky bugs and insects.

'These keep bugs off food so 5 stars,' says A. Harris in their five-star review.

Collapsible Picnic Basket $22

Enjoy a picnic anywhere with this Collapsible Picnic Basket from ALLCAMP. Fully insulated with a heat-sealed leak-proof lining for easy cleaning, it can handle up to 65 pounds of bottles, food, plates, and other picnic necessities, and its padded handle makes it comfortable to carry. When you're back home, this handy picnic basket folds flat for easy storage.

'Love this! This is a very durable picnic basket/cooler!! I love that it can collapse for easy storage but it can hold tons of stuff!!! We used this and had a Pyrex dish in it and 4 water bottles and two monster drinks and still had tons of room!!!' says Hilary in her glowing Amazon review.

