Myanmar Stationery Market 2018-2024: Market Forecast by Types, by Applications, by Regions and Competitive Landscape - ResearchAndMarkets.com

The "Myanmar Stationery Market (2018-2024): Market Forecast by Types, by Applications, by Regions and Competitive Landscape" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

Myanmar Stationery Market revenues are projected to grow at a CAGR of 11.4% during 2018-24

The government of Myanmar is making efforts to transform the education sector of the country from rote based learning to the international level. Several national and international organizations such as the World Bank and the Ministry of Education are supporting the government by investing in the country's education system as well as infrastructure related initiatives.

The government has launched the National Education Strategic Plan (2016-21) initiative that focuses on the overall development of the education systems of Myanmar. Further, from the academic year 2017-18, the country would adopt K-12 education systems under the National Education Law and would extend schooling by 2 years.

This would lead to an increase in demand for stationery products in the country as more number of students would be enrolled in schools. Additionally, paper stationery products such as executive notebooks and copier papers captured the majority of the revenue and volume share in the overall stationery market in 2017 on account of heavy demand from both education and office segments.

Pens and pencils are the most popular products in the non-paper stationery segment, being used in daily writing tasks in both official and education sectors. The education segment holds the majority of the revenue share in the country's overall stationery market as both paper and non-paper stationery products are heavily used by school and college going students.

The report comprehensively covers the Myanmar Stationery Market by types, price category, applications, and regions. The report provides an unbiased and detailed analysis of the on-going trends, opportunities/high growth areas and market drivers which would help the stakeholders to devise and align their market strategies according to the current and future market dynamics.

Markets Covered

Paper Stationery - By Types

Copier Paper: 65-70 GSM 70-80 GSM Above 80 GSM

Exercise Notebook: Notebook Drawing Notebook Notepad Other (Graph Notebook, Practical Notebook)

Premium Paper Stationery: Spiral/Wiro Notebook Executive Notebook Diary

Other Paper Stationery: Drawing Paper Pastel Sheet

Non - Paper Stationery - By Types: Pen Ball Pen Gel Pen Direct Fill Pen Other (Fountain Pen, Premium Pen etc.)

Pencil: Wooden Pencil Other Pencils (Polymer, Mechanical)

Scale

Eraser

Sharpener

Art Stationery

Other (Files & Folders, Adhesives, Technical Instruments)

By Applications

Education

Office

Others

By Regions

Northern

Southern

Companies Mentioned

APRIL Group

Deco-land Group of Companies

DOMS Industries Pvt. Ltd.

Double A Pulp and Paper Company Limited

Faber-Castell AG

Linc Pen & Plastics Ltd.

Mitsubishi Pencil Co. Ltd.

New Century Paper Industry Co. Ltd.

Shachihata Inc.

Staedtler Mars Gmbh & Co.

Yangon First Stationery Co. Ltd.

