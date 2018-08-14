Myanmar Stationery Market 2018-2024: Market Forecast by Types, by Applications, by Regions and Competitive Landscape - ResearchAndMarkets.com

The "Myanmar
Myanmar Stationery Market revenues are projected to grow at a CAGR of
11.4% during 2018-24
The government of Myanmar is making efforts to transform the education
sector of the country from rote based learning to the international
level. Several national and international organizations such as the
World Bank and the Ministry of Education are supporting the government
by investing in the country's education system as well as infrastructure
related initiatives.
The government has launched the National Education Strategic Plan
(2016-21) initiative that focuses on the overall development of the
education systems of Myanmar. Further, from the academic year 2017-18,
the country would adopt K-12 education systems under the National
Education Law and would extend schooling by 2 years.
This would lead to an increase in demand for stationery products in the
country as more number of students would be enrolled in schools.
Additionally, paper stationery products such as executive notebooks and
copier papers captured the majority of the revenue and volume share in
the overall stationery market in 2017 on account of heavy demand from
both education and office segments.
Pens and pencils are the most popular products in the non-paper
stationery segment, being used in daily writing tasks in both official
and education sectors. The education segment holds the majority of the
revenue share in the country's overall stationery market as both paper
and non-paper stationery products are heavily used by school and college
going students.
The report comprehensively covers the Myanmar Stationery Market by
types, price category, applications, and regions. The report provides an
unbiased and detailed analysis of the on-going trends,
opportunities/high growth areas and market drivers which would help the
stakeholders to devise and align their market strategies according to
the current and future market dynamics.
Markets Covered
Paper Stationery - By Types
-
Copier Paper:
-
65-70 GSM
-
70-80 GSM
-
Above 80 GSM
-
Exercise Notebook:
-
Notebook
-
Drawing Notebook
-
Notepad
-
Other (Graph Notebook, Practical Notebook)
-
Premium Paper Stationery:
-
Spiral/Wiro Notebook
-
Executive Notebook
-
Diary
-
Other Paper Stationery:
-
Drawing Paper
-
Pastel Sheet
-
Non - Paper Stationery - By Types:
-
Pen
-
Ball Pen
-
Gel Pen
-
Direct Fill Pen
-
Other (Fountain Pen, Premium Pen etc.)
-
Pencil:
-
Wooden Pencil
-
Other Pencils (Polymer, Mechanical)
-
Scale
-
Eraser
-
Sharpener
-
Art Stationery
-
Other (Files & Folders, Adhesives, Technical Instruments)
By Applications
By Regions
Companies Mentioned
-
APRIL Group
-
Deco-land Group of Companies
-
DOMS Industries Pvt. Ltd.
-
Double A Pulp and Paper Company Limited
-
Faber-Castell AG
-
Linc Pen & Plastics Ltd.
-
Mitsubishi Pencil Co. Ltd.
-
New Century Paper Industry Co. Ltd.
-
Shachihata Inc.
-
Staedtler Mars Gmbh & Co.
-
Yangon First Stationery Co. Ltd.
