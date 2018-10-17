Log in
Myanmar Strategic : Grant of Options

10/17/2018 | 11:28am EDT

17 October 2018

Myanmar Strategic Holdings Ltd.

('MSH' or the 'Company' or the 'Group)

Grant of Options

Myanmar Strategic Holdings Ltd. (LSE: SHWE), the independent developer and manager of consumer businesses located in Myanmar, one of the fastest growing economies in the world, announces that on 17 October 2018 the Company granted options over a total of 72,000 ordinary shares of no par value to employees of the Group under the Company's existing share option plan. A total of 41,000 of the share options (representing 1.7% of the Company's issued share capital) were granted to certain directors and PDMRs of the Company as follows:

Director / PDMR

Options granted

Enrico Cesenni, Chief Executive Officer

6,000

Dennis Yeo Ting Teck, Chief Financial Officer

10,000

U Aung Myo Thein, Partner

15,000

Jonathan Geoffrey Kolb, Partner

10,000

All options are exercisable at a price of US$11 in accordance with the conditions of the share option plan.

Including this grant, total options granted to date (net of any options lapsed) amount to 150,000.

Further information is set out in the PDMR disclosure tables below.

For more information please visit www.ms-holdings.comor contact:

Myanmar Strategic Holdings Ltd.

Enrico Cesenni, Founder and CEO

enrico@ms-holdings.com

Allenby Capital Limited (Broker)

Nick Athanas

Nick Naylor

Nicholas Chambers

+44 (0)20 3328 5656

Yellow Jersey PR (Financial PR)

Georgia Colkin

Joe Burgess

Henry Wilkinson

+44 (0) 7769 325254

Myanmar Strategic Holdings Ltd.

Myanmar Strategic Holdings Ltd. is an independent developer and manager of consumer-focused businesses located in Myanmar, one of the fastest growing economies in the world. The Company's portfolio currently focuses on Hospitality, Education and Services with the view to expand within the broader consumer sector in Myanmar as it grows.

Hospitality sector:through its portfolio the Company currently manages over 470 beds across 4 boutique hotels in 3 core tourist locations across Myanmar, operating under the award winning Ostello Bello budget hospitality brand. MSH operates an asset light strategy, entering into long-term operating and management agreements with local hotel owners.

Education sector:the Company currently has exclusive development and franchising agreements with Wall Street English for ten English language centres across Myanmar over the course of the ten-year agreement. Two centres were opened in 2017 and a third opened in August 2018. As at July 2018, they served over 1,200 students. Through the franchise MSH also partnered with the Directorate of Company Administration in Myanmar to provide English language courses to its civil servants.

The Company has a joint venture with Auston Institute of Management to develop and operate the Auston College Myanmar. The private school opened in May 2018 offering diplomas in Engineering Technology, Construction Project Management and Networking, Information Systems, and Security. English language learning is also provided by the Company's nearby Wall Street English centre.

Services sector: through its recent acquisition of EXERA, the Company now offers security, cash in transit and risk management services. Founded in 2013, EXERA employs approx. 1,100 guards making it one of the largest security services providers in Myanmar.

Myanmar was one of the fastest growing economies in Asia in 2017 (Source: Asian Development Bank). In 2018, its annual GDP growth is expected to be about 7% (Source: Asian Development Bank), making it one of the fastest growing economies in the world.

MSH is well positioned to provide investors early exposure to Myanmar's strong economic fundamentals enhanced by ASEAN's wider growth prospects.

The notifications set out below are provided in accordance with the requirements of the EU Market Abuse Regulation.

1

Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated

a)

Name

Enrico Cesenni

2

Reason for the notification

a)

Position/status

Chief Executive Officer

b)

Initial notification /Amendment

Initial notification

3

Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor

a)

Name

Myanmar Strategic Holdings Limited

b)

LEI

213800V5GJPLFU4F6636

4

Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted

a)

Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument

Ordinary shares of no par value each

Identification code

Identification code (ISIN) for Myanmar Strategic Holdings Limited ordinary shares: SG9999015747

b)

Nature of the transaction

Grant of options

c)

Price(s) and volume(s)

Price(s)

Volume(s)

US$11

6,000

d)

Aggregated information

n/a

- Aggregated volume

- Price

e)

Date of the transaction

17 October 2018

f)

Place of the transaction

Outside a trading venue

1

Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated

a)

Name

Dennis Yeo Ting Teck

2

Reason for the notification

a)

Position/status

Chief Financial Officer

b)

Initial notification /Amendment

Initial notification

3

Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor

a)

Name

Myanmar Strategic Holdings Limited

b)

LEI

213800V5GJPLFU4F6636

4

Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted

a)

Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument

Ordinary shares of no par value each

Identification code

Identification code (ISIN) for Myanmar Strategic Holdings Limited ordinary shares: SG9999015747

b)

Nature of the transaction

Grant of options

c)

Price(s) and volume(s)

Price(s)

Volume(s)

US$11

10,000

d)

Aggregated information

n/a

- Aggregated volume

- Price

e)

Date of the transaction

17 October 2018

f)

Place of the transaction

Outside a trading venue

1

Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated

a)

Name

U Aung Myo Thein

2

Reason for the notification

a)

Position/status

Partner (non-board position)

b)

Initial notification /Amendment

Initial notification

3

Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor

a)

Name

Myanmar Strategic Holdings Limited

b)

LEI

213800V5GJPLFU4F6636

4

Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted

a)

Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument

Ordinary shares of no par value each

Identification code

Identification code (ISIN) for Myanmar Strategic Holdings Limited ordinary shares: SG9999015747

b)

Nature of the transaction

Grant of options

c)

Price(s) and volume(s)

Price(s)

Volume(s)

US$11

15,000

d)

Aggregated information

n/a

- Aggregated volume

- Price

e)

Date of the transaction

17 October 2018

f)

Place of the transaction

Outside a trading venue

1

Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated

a)

Name

Jonathan Geoffrey Kolb

2

Reason for the notification

a)

Position/status

Partner (non-board position)

b)

Initial notification /Amendment

Initial notification

3

Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor

a)

Name

Myanmar Strategic Holdings Limited

b)

LEI

213800V5GJPLFU4F6636

4

Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted

a)

Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument

Ordinary shares of no par value each

Identification code

Identification code (ISIN) for Myanmar Strategic Holdings Limited ordinary shares: SG9999015747

b)

Nature of the transaction

Grant of options

c)

Price(s) and volume(s)

Price(s)

Volume(s)

US$11

10,000

d)

Aggregated information

n/a

- Aggregated volume

- Price

e)

Date of the transaction

17 October 2018

f)

Place of the transaction

Outside a trading venue

Disclaimer

Myanmar Strategic Holdings Ltd. published this content on 17 October 2018 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 17 October 2018 15:27:07 UTC
