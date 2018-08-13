Log in
Myanmar Vice President: Tourists need good services and safety

08/13/2018 | 04:45am CEST

Myanmar Vice President U Henry Van Thio.

Myanmar Vice President U Henry Van Thio has called for cooperation among tourism organizations to promote the tourism industry.

At Friday's meeting of the Central Committee for the Development of National Tourism Industry, the vice president stressed the need to accommodate tourists with good services and arrangements for their safety during their stay as well as to promote traditional customs and cuisines of ethnic minorities in the country.

Meanwhile, Myanmar has granted visa exemption to Japanese and South Korean visitors as well as visa-on-arrival to visitors from China from October 1.

n accordance with the figures of the Hotel and Tourism Ministry, the country attracted over 1.72 million foreign visitors in the first half of this year.

The authorities are targeting over 7 million tourists by 2020.

Read full article at eTurboNews: https://www.eturbonews.com/229745/myanmar-vice-president-tourists-need-good-services-and-safety

Mekong Tourism Coordinating Office published this content on 13 August 2018 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 13 August 2018 02:44:06 UTC
