Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Economy & Forex  >  All News

News : Economy & Forex
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance ProfessionalsCalendarSectors 
All NewsEconomyCurrencies / ForexCryptocurrenciesEconomic EventsPress releases

Myanmar's Suu Kyi woos investors to crisis-hit Rakhine, decries 'negative' focus

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
02/22/2019 | 12:54am EST
Investors study a poster about the Rakhine State Investment Fair at Ngapali beach in Thandwe

NGAPALI BEACH, Myanmar (Reuters) - Myanmar leader Aung San Suu Kyi called for investment in the crisis-hit western state of Rakhine on Friday, saying the world had "focused narrowly on negative aspects" in the state from which some 730,000 Rohingya Muslims have fled since 2017.

On a rare visit to Rakhine, Suu Kyi emphasised responsible business practices as she addressed an investment fair sponsored by Japan in the coastal state's tourist hotspot of Ngapali beach.

But she made only a brief reference to the conflicts that have roiled areas several hundred kilometres to the north and did not mention the Rohingya. As well as those stuck in Bangladesh, hundreds of thousands of Rohingya and other Muslims remain trapped in camps and villages in Rakhine, where their movements and access to services are restricted.

"For too long the international community's attention has been focussed narrowly on negative aspects related to problems in north Rakhine rather than on the larger picture that shows the immense potential of this state for peace and development," Suu Kyi said.

Her government recognised the "grave challenges" it faced in Rakhine and was doing its utmost to address them, she said.

The Nobel laureate has pledged to make Myanmar more investment-friendly as her government attempts to reverse a drop in foreign investment and tourism from the West since the Rohingya exodus sparked global outrage.

A U.N. fact-finding mission last year said the 2017 military campaign that pushed out the Rohingya was orchestrated with "genocidal intent". Myanmar denies allegations of mass killings and rape, and says its offensive was a legitimate response to an insurgent threat and that it is welcoming the refugees back.

The investment fair was attended by Myanmar officials, U.N. staff and investors and diplomats mostly from Japan, South Korea and elsewhere in Asia.

Domestic and foreign investment could play a crucial role in the state, Suu Kyi said, but warned against irresponsible investments like "unchecked expansion of commercial fishery projects" that could damage Rakhine's coastal mangrove forests.

Some experts warn a focus on economic solutions to Rakhine's problems could cement the marginalisation of the mostly stateless Rohingya.

A Reuters special report in December revealed that officials had built new homes for Buddhists where the Rohingya once lived, making the return of many refugees to their original homes impossible. (Link: https://www.reuters.com/investigates/special-report/myanmar-rohingya-return)

Myanmar says it has been ready to accept returning refugees since January and denies discriminating against Muslims who remain in Rakhine.

(Reporting by Simon Lewis; Editing by Nick Macfie)

By Simon Lewis

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
01:55aDEPARTMENT OF FINANCE AUSTRALIAN GOVERNMENT : Reappointments to the Australia Post Board
PU
01:51aSaudi's wealth fund signs renewables agreement with China - SPA
RE
01:47aSingapore inflation rate seen slightly higher in January - Reuters Poll
RE
01:25aMalaysia's consumer prices fall for the first time since 2009
RE
01:16aNEWS HIGHLIGHTS : Top Company News of the Day
DJ
01:16aNEWS HIGHLIGHTS : Top Global Markets News of the Day
DJ
01:07aA Fed pivot, born of volatility, missteps, and new economic reality
RE
12:54aMyanmar's Suu Kyi woos investors to crisis-hit Rakhine, decries 'negative' focus
RE
12:16aWARREN BUFFETT : Top Financial Services News of the Day
DJ
12:14aChina Home Prices Rose at Slightly Faster Rate in Jan vs. Year Earlier
DJ
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
Advertisement

MOST READ NEWS

1GOLD : How Venezuela turns its useless bank notes into gold
2PUNJAB NATIONAL BANK : PUNJAB NATIONAL BANK : Samuels Jewelers Laundered Money in Indian Bank Fraud, Probe Fin..
3GLENCORE : GLENCORE : Australia seeks to calm investors over concerns at China coal ban
4THE KRAFT HEINZ COMPANY : THE KRAFT HEINZ COMPANY : Declares Regular Quarterly Dividend of $0.40 Per Share
5TESLA : TESLA : starts Model 3 delivery in China earlier than expected
logo marketscreener.com
MarketScreener.com :
About :
Stay Connected :
Partners :
Copyright © 2019 Surperformance. All rights reserved.