Mycovia Pharmaceuticals CEO Patrick Jordan Named 2020 Life Sciences CEO of the Year by Triangle Business Journal

Mycovia Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (“Mycovia”) today announced Chief Executive Officer, Patrick Jordan, was named Life Sciences CEO of the Year by the Triangle Business Journal (TBJ). The prestigious regional TBJ Life Sciences Awards recognize individuals and research organizations that are blazing trails and breaking ground in the life sciences field. Mr. Jordan will be featured along with other winners in a special section of TBJ’s August 21 issue.

Mr. Jordan receives this award following an important year for Mycovia in which the company achieved multiple milestones in the development of its lead product candidate, oteseconazole, a novel oral therapy being studied for the treatment of recurrent vulvovaginal candidiasis (RVVC). The company completed enrollment ahead of schedule for its global phase 3 studies conducted in 11 countries, closed two transformational licensing agreements with Hengrui Medicine and Gedeon Richter, and was named the “Buzz of BIO” Late Stage Leader by the world’s largest biotech trade organization. Patrick has also recently led conversations with other industry executives about the need for increased investment for research and development in women’s health, including participating in panels at BIO-Europe 2019 last October and BIO Digital 2020 in June.

As CEO, Mr. Jordan leads Mycovia in its community involvement efforts. Over the past year, Mycovia has contributed to various initiatives in the Triangle, including supporting a local Durham elementary school with a BackPack Buddies program, instituting a company-wide employee volunteer day and sponsoring a triathlon event in Chapel Hill in October 2019 hosted by Ramblin’ Rose/Girls on the Run of the Triangle.

Mr. Jordan shared his thoughts on receiving this recognition, “I am deeply honored to receive this award and dedicate it to an outstanding team at Mycovia. This team inspires me through its passion, enlightens me with its insights, emboldens me by its courage, and drives me with its commitment. It is my genuine privilege to work together with this team to advance new therapies to address overlooked conditions affecting millions of people globally.”

About Mycovia Pharmaceuticals

Mycovia Pharmaceuticals has a passion for developing breakthrough therapies in areas of unmet medical need, with an initial focus in women’s health. Our lead product candidate, oteseconazole (VT-1161), is a novel, oral therapy for RVVC, that is designed with the goal of having greater selectivity, fewer side effects and improved efficacy. While not yet approved by the FDA, oteseconazole received FDA Qualified Infectious Disease Product and Fast-Track designations to support its potential to be the first FDA-approved treatment for RVVC. Oteseconazole is currently in Phase 3 clinical trials designed to establish its safety and efficacy in RVVC patients. In 2019, Mycovia licensed oteseconazole to Jiangsu Hengrui Medicine Co., to develop and commercialize oteseconazole in China, including mainland China, Hong Kong, Macau and Taiwan, and Gedeon Richter Plc., a Hungary-based pharmaceutical company, to commercialize and manufacture oteseconazole in Europe, Russia, the Commonwealth of Independent States, Latin America and Australia. Mycovia also recognizes a tremendous potential for its oral fungal inhibitors and a growing need to treat a range of multi-drug resistant fungal pathogens. For more information, please visit www.mycovia.com.

About Recurrent Vulvovaginal Candidiasis

RVVC is a debilitating, chronic infectious condition that affects millions of women. Primary symptoms include vaginal itching, burning, irritation and inflammation. Some women may experience abnormal vaginal discharge and painful sexual intercourse or urination, causing variable but often severe discomfort and pain. RVVC impacts quality of life, to a degree comparable to asthma and worse than diseases such as migraine.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20200806005783/en/