Mycovia Pharmaceuticals : Debuts with Initiation of Phase 3 Clinical Trials for Treatment of Recurrent Vulvovaginal Candidiasis

Mycovia
Pharmaceuticals, making its official debut as a company developing
therapies in women’s health and dermatology, today announced the
initiation of two Phase 3 clinical trials called VIOLET to evaluate the
safety and efficacy of its lead candidate, VT-1161, in patients with
recurrent vulvovaginal candidiasis (RVVC).
Mycovia was created following the acquisition
of Viamet Pharmaceuticals by NovaQuest Capital Management to develop
VT-1161 for the treatment of fungal infections including RVVC and
onychomycosis, a common infection of the nail. RVVC is generally defined
as three or more yeast infections per year and affects approximately 5-8
percent of women. While the physical symptoms of RVVC, which include
itching, irritation, soreness and damage to the skin, are distressing,
the emotional and psychological consequences can also have a significant
impact on quality of life.
“Women’s health is an underserved therapeutic area with significant
unmet need. There are currently no approved treatment options for RVVC
in the U.S. today, despite the negative effects that the condition has
on millions of women,” said Patrick Jordan, Chief Executive Officer of
Mycovia and a Partner at NovaQuest Capital Management. “We founded
Mycovia to continue studying the candidate as a potential treatment
option while also exploring its effectiveness in additional fungal
infections such as onychomycosis. We are encouraged by the progress made
in the past few months that allowed us to enter into Phase 3 trials
shortly after the company’s creation and look forward to continued
studies in both RVVC and onychomycosis.”
“VT-1161 is highly potent against a broad spectrum of Candida
species, the primary fungal pathogen responsible for RVVC, and in
recently-completed Phase 2 studies clinically demonstrated a durable
response against re-infection,” said Stephen Brand, Ph.D., Senior Vice
President of Clinical Development at Mycovia. “VT-1161 has the potential
to be a best-in-class treatment option for patients suffering from RVVC
and to be the first FDA-approved treatment for this common disease.”
Following meetings with the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA),
European Medicines Agency (EMA) and Japan’s Pharmaceuticals and Medical
Devices Agency (PMDA), Mycovia has alignment with the regulatory
agencies on the key aspects of the VIOLET trials. Two global
multi-center, randomized, double-blind, placebo-controlled trials will
be conducted in North America, Europe and Japan with approximately 60
global sites and 300 randomized patients per study. The company expects
to complete studies of the RVVC program in the second half of 2020 in
anticipation of regulatory submissions in the United States, European
Union and Japan.
“The current treatment approach for patients with RVVC is typically
treatment of the acute infection each time one occurs. In some cases,
this is followed by long term suppressive therapy with oral fluconazole,
a drug with a limited antifungal spectrum and which has been associated
with drug-drug-interactions and potential pregnancy effects," said Jack
D. Sobel, M.D., Dean, Wayne State University School of Medicine and one
of the clinical investigators in the VIOLET studies. "VT-1161
demonstrated a high degree of efficacy and safety during the Phase 2
REVIVE study. The low re-infection rates observed in the VT-1161 treated
patients were very impressive compared to other therapies previously
studied in RVVC. I'm excited to continue to play a role in the
development of this potentially important new therapy.”
More information on the VIOLET Phase 3 trials can be found at clinicaltrials.gov
under the identifier numbers NCT03561701 and NCT03562156.
About VT-1161
VT-1161 is an orally available inhibitor of
fungal CYP51 being developed by Mycovia for the treatment of recurrent
vulvovaginal candidiasis (RVVC) and onychomycosis. VT-1161 is designed
to have greater selectivity, fewer side effects and improved potency.
About Mycovia Pharmaceuticals
At Mycovia, we are passionate
about developing targeted therapies in women’s health and dermatology.
The company was formed in 2018 following the acquisition of Viamet
Pharmaceuticals by NovaQuest Capital Management. For more information,
please visit www.mycovia.com.
About NovaQuest
NovaQuest Capital Management is a leading
investor in life sciences and healthcare through its BioPharma and
Private Equity strategies. NovaQuest was formed in 2000 with the vision
of building an investment platform to provide strategic capital to life
sciences and healthcare companies. Today, NovaQuest Capital Management
manages over $1.8 billion through its BioPharma and Private Equity
strategies. The investment team consists of highly seasoned operational
and investment professionals with significant investment experience and
deep life science and healthcare expertise. Furthermore, NovaQuest
benefits from an extensive network of industry experts and relationships
that assist in identifying, analyzing and growing NovaQuest portfolio
companies and investments. For more information, please visit www.novaquest.com.
