Mycronic Establishes Deep Learning Center with NuFlare Technology and D2S using NVIDIA Technology

09/12/2018 | 04:37pm CEST

STOCKHOLM, Sept. 12, 2018 /PRNewswire/ --

Mycronic together with NuFlare Technology and D2S with support from NVIDIA, today announced the formation of the Center for Deep Learning in Electronics Manufacturing (CDLe) in San Jose, California. The collaboration has been formed to leverage deep learning's problem-solving potential for electronics manufacturing, speed its adoption and leverage its breakthrough potential for customer solutions.

Johan Franzén, Sr Vice President R&D, Mycronic, said, "I'm pleased that we continue executing on our strategic direction to leverage digitalization to expand our offering, enhancing the functionality in data and image treatment and further strengthening our position within Industry 4.0 applications. Deep learning can provide both novel solutions to existing problems as well as new applications and services to help our customers increase yield, productivity and performance. Establishing the center will provide access to industry expertise and computing resources to accelerate our progress in these areas."

The new center focused on deep learning, which is a subset of AI and machine learning, will help ensure the success of each company's customers by speeding the use of deep learning technologies to provide advanced offerings for electronics manufacturing, leveraging GPUs and deep learning expertise from NVIDIA.

For more information on the Center for Deep Learning in Electronics Manufacturing, please visit: www.cdle.ai.

The information in this press release was published September 12, 2018, at 16:30 am CET.

About Center for Deep Learning in Electronics Manufacturing

The Center for Deep Learning in Electronics Manufacturing (CDLe) is an alliance of leaders in the electronics manufacturing industry that recognizes the potential of deep learning. CDLe pools talent and resources to advance the state-of the-art in deep learning for each member company's unique applications. Members accelerate the adoption of deep learning to improve their respective offerings to their customers. For more information, please visit: http://www.cdle.ai/

About Mycronic

Mycronic is a Swedish high-tech company engaged in the development, manufacture and marketing of production equipment with high precision and flexibility requirements for the electronics industry. Mycronic's headquarters is located in Täby, north of Stockholm and the Group has subsidiaries in China, France, Germany, Japan, Singapore, South Korea, the Netherlands, United Kingdom and the United States. Mycronic (MYCR) is listed at Nasdaq Stockholm. www.mycronic.com

CONTACT:

For additional information, please contact:
Johan Franzén
Sr VP R&D
Tel: +46-703-408-745, e-mail: johan.franzen@mycronic.com

Tobias Bülow
Director IR & Corporate Communications
Tel: +46-734-018-216, e-mail: tobias.bulow@mycronic.com

This information was brought to you by Cision http://news.cision.com

http://news.cision.com/mycronic-ab/r/mycronic-establishes-deep-learning-center-with-nuflare-technology-and-d2s-using-nvidia-technology,c2615830

The following files are available for download:

Cision View original content:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/mycronic-establishes-deep-learning-center-with-nuflare-technology-and-d2s-using-nvidia-technology-300711261.html

SOURCE Mycronic AB


© PRNewswire 2018
