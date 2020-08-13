Log in
Mycropore Expands Customer Base with Orders from Two North American Memory IC and RF IC Manufacturers

08/13/2020 | 11:59pm EDT

Mycropore Corporation Ltd., a leading supplier of micro-contamination control and filtration solution provider for advanced semiconductor IC manufacturers, today announced the receipt of repeat purchase orders from two leading North America-based customers who manufacture Memory IC and RF IC devices that serve the fast growing 5G market. The potential annual revenue of these purchase orders is in hundreds of thousand US dollars.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20200813005857/en/

Mycropore Expands Customer Base with Orders from Two North American Memory IC and RF IC Manufacturers (Photo: Business Wire)

Mycropore Expands Customer Base with Orders from Two North American Memory IC and RF IC Manufacturers (Photo: Business Wire)

Mycropore will supply a range of micro-contamination control filtration products, including the patented SlurriGard™-DUO3 CMP filters for the clients’ chemical mechanical polishing applications, and the FluoroFlo™-II series of AT ultra-high-purity all fluoropolymer filters for chemical, solvent and stripper application. These products had undergone rigorous validation and qualification for up to one (1) year and have since been introduced into mass production. Mycropore expects to receive increasingly more orders for these products for delivery in the second half of 2020, and in 2021, based on the customer’s schedule to expand the use of the products worldwide and over a wide range of different chemicals.

Mycropore President and Chief Executive Officer Mr. Kenneth Wong commented, “We are excited about our momentum and customer base expansion, with significant demand from two important new customers. We are committed to providing a range of proven micro-contamination control solutions to enable their process improvement while maintaining a high and consistent quality. These new orders are a testament to Mycropore's leadership in technology, quality and demonstrate growing confidence in our ability to deliver the mass production solutions demanded by the semiconductor industry.”

About Mycropore Corporation Ltd.

Mycropore develops, manufactures and sells semiconductor micro-contamination control and filtration products that are critical to advanced semiconductor device manufacturing, as well as wafer-level packaging. The company is committed to delivering customized, high performance, cost-effective micro-contamination control solutions for semiconductor manufacturers. Mycropore’s Application and Technical Development Laboratory works closely with many customers to carry out applications development and new solution development. Founded in 2013 in Singapore, and in 2015, the company established an advanced filter manufacturing facility in Taiwan Hsinchu Science-based industrial park to serve Taiwan and global customers.

Mycropore®, SlurriGard®, FluoroFlo™ are registered trademarks and/or trademarks of the company. Teflon is a registered trademark of Chemours.


© Business Wire 2020
