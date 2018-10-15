Log in
Myers Emergency Power Systems : Names John Daly Chief Executive Officer

10/15/2018 | 05:06pm CEST

Myers Emergency Power Systems (EPS), a leading designer and manufacturer of backup power solutions, today announced the appointment of John Daly to the position of chief executive officer. Daly, who brings 26 years of industry management experience, will be responsible to lead the company in developing and executing business strategies to drive continued growth across all segments of the organization.

View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20181015005254/en/

Myers Emergency Power Systems appoints John Daly as the new chief executive officer. (Photo: Busines ...

Myers Emergency Power Systems appoints John Daly as the new chief executive officer. (Photo: Business Wire)

Daly brings a solid lighting background in sales management and leadership with proven results. His robust record of growth success by driving sales initiatives and his exceptional team management and motivational skills make him well-positioned to lead and successfully grow the company.

Daly commented, “I am excited for this opportunity to join the Myers EPS organization, which has a longstanding history of engineering the highest quality and most reliable backup power solutions in the industry. As the industry continues to move towards sustainable LED solutions, the high quality and substantial long-term savings of Myers EPS’ solutions, particularly its emergency lighting inverters and mini inverters, is driving rapid market adoption rates as the emergency lighting solution of choice.”

Daly’s extensive experience in the commercial and industrial lighting markets include senior executive level positions at a number of major companies including GE Lighting, Philips, Lightech and CREE. He also successfully opened and oversaw R&D Lighting and Controls lighting agency. Prior to joining Myers EPS, Daly served as the vice president of sales for NICOR Lighting.

Daly received his bachelor’s degree from Michigan State University.

For additional information about Myers EPS, please visit www.myerseps.com.

About Myers Emergency Power Systems (EPS)

Myers EPS is a leading designer and manufacturer of backup power solutions for emergency lighting and uninterrupted power supply systems for the cable, traffic, and rail end markets. Myers EPS’ products include centralized and mini inverters, which supply power to critical end markets during an outage. Headquartered in Bethlehem, Pennsylvania, the company is the leader in the centralized emergency lighting inverter segment and is well-positioned for high growth in mini inverters and other segments.


© Business Wire 2018
