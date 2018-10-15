Myers Emergency Power Systems : Names John Daly Chief Executive Officer

Myers Emergency Power Systems (EPS), a leading designer and manufacturer
of backup power solutions, today announced the appointment of John Daly
to the position of chief executive officer. Daly, who brings 26 years of
industry management experience, will be responsible to lead the company
in developing and executing business strategies to drive continued
growth across all segments of the organization.
This press release features multimedia. View the full release here:
https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20181015005254/en/
Myers Emergency Power Systems appoints John Daly as the new chief executive officer. (Photo: Business Wire)
Daly brings a solid lighting background in sales management and
leadership with proven results. His robust record of growth success by
driving sales initiatives and his exceptional team management and
motivational skills make him well-positioned to lead and successfully
grow the company.
Daly commented, “I am excited for this opportunity to join the Myers EPS
organization, which has a longstanding history of engineering the
highest quality and most reliable backup power solutions in the
industry. As the industry continues to move towards sustainable LED
solutions, the high quality and substantial long-term savings of Myers
EPS’ solutions, particularly its emergency lighting inverters and mini
inverters, is driving rapid market adoption rates as the emergency
lighting solution of choice.”
Daly’s extensive experience in the commercial and industrial lighting
markets include senior executive level positions at a number of major
companies including GE Lighting, Philips, Lightech and CREE. He also
successfully opened and oversaw R&D Lighting and Controls lighting
agency. Prior to joining Myers EPS, Daly served as the vice president of
sales for NICOR Lighting.
Daly received his bachelor’s degree from Michigan State University.
For additional information about Myers EPS, please visit www.myerseps.com.
About Myers Emergency Power Systems (EPS)
Myers EPS is a leading designer and manufacturer of backup power
solutions for emergency lighting and uninterrupted power supply systems
for the cable, traffic, and rail end markets. Myers EPS’ products
include centralized and mini inverters, which supply power to critical
end markets during an outage. Headquartered in Bethlehem, Pennsylvania,
the company is the leader in the centralized emergency lighting inverter
segment and is well-positioned for high growth in mini inverters and
other segments.
View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20181015005254/en/