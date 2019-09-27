Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Economy & Forex  >  All News

News : Economy & Forex
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance ProfessionalsCalendarSectors 
All NewsEconomyCurrencies / ForexCryptocurrenciesEconomic EventsPress releases

Mylan to pay $30 million U.S. SEC fine related to EpiPen overcharge probe

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
09/27/2019 | 10:32pm EDT
Logo of Mylan Laboratories, a company primarily engaged in the commercialization of generic drugs is pictured in Merignac near Bordeaux

(Reuters) - Mylan NV has agreed to pay a $30 million fine to settle U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission charges it hid from investors the impact of a federal probe into the drugmaker's overbilling the government for its EpiPen allergy treatment.

The SEC on Friday said Mylan kept investors in the dark when it failed to disclose or set aside money for the two-year probe by the U.S. Department of Justice, prior to announcing a $465 million settlement in October 2016.

That accord resolved claims that Mylan overbilled the government by hundreds of millions of dollars by misclassifying its EpiPen Auto-Injector as a generic drug rather than a brand-name drug.

Authorities said that enabled the company, which has offices in Canonsburg, Pennsylvania, and near London, England, to avoid paying higher rebates to state Medicaid programs.

In a statement, Mylan called the SEC civil settlement "the right course of action," and said it was committed to the "highest levels of integrity" when communicating with investors and making disclosures in public filings.

The company did not admit or deny wrongdoing in agreeing to settle.

Mylan's share price fell more than 12% in the roughly five-week period before it announced the Justice Department accord, following reports that members of Congress were accusing the company of misclassifying EpiPen and cheating the government.

The drugmaker had raised EpiPen prices by about 400% from 2010 to 2016, yet paid a fixed rebate to Medicaid during that time. Mylan's case provided fuel to the still-continuing nationwide debate over soaring drug prices.

"It is critical that public companies accurately disclose material business risks and timely disclose and account for loss contingencies that can materially affect their bottom line," Antonia Chion, associate director in the SEC enforcement division, said in a statement.

Mylan had in July announced an agreement in principle to settle with the SEC. Its shares were up 9 cents at $19.85 in late morning trading.

(Reporting by Jonathan Stempel in New York; Editing by Susan Fenton, Dan Grebler and Tom Brown)

By Jonathan Stempel

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
10:42pVietnam's third quarter GDP growth accelerates to 7.31% as output, exports rise
RE
10:32pFiat Chrysler to pay $40 million over inflated sales figures
RE
10:32pMylan to pay $30 million U.S. SEC fine related to EpiPen overcharge probe
RE
10:28pMINISTRY OF INDUSTRY COMMERCE AGRICULTURE AND FI : Minister Green views a variety of breadfruit products
PU
10:28pMINISTRY OF INDUSTRY COMMERCE AGRICULTURE AND FI : Minister Floyd Green discusses breadfruit with Author Andrea Whyte
PU
10:12pU.S. FAA requiring inspections for cracks on some 737 NG planes
RE
09:34p'SYSTEM IS NOT BROKEN' AFTER 737 MAX CRASHES : review panel chair
RE
09:08pCENTRAL PEOPLE GOVERNMENT OF PEOPLE RE : China's external debt structure continues to improve
PU
08:48pSPILLOVER : world economies' next big headache
RE
08:24pU.S. labor judge rules that Tesla broke labor law
RE
Latest news "Economy & Forex"

MOST READ NEWS

1Trump considers delisting Chinese firms from U.S. markets - sources
2TRUMP CONSIDERS DELISTING CHINESE FIRMS FROM U.S. MARKETS: sources
3COPPER LAKE RESOURCES LTD : COPPER LAKE RESOURCES : Appoints CFO
4NESTLÉ S.A. : Nestle, P&G say they will miss 2020 deforestation goals
5KINCORA COPPER LTD : KINCORA COPPER : Issues Shares for Services

HOT NEWS
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2019 Superformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar and vwd Group