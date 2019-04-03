Log in
Mynd Property Management : Expands into Sacramento and the North Bay

04/03/2019 | 10:01am EDT

With the expansion, Mynd now has more than 4,000 rental units under management

Mynd Property Management, a modern property management company powered by on-the-ground experts and technology, today announced the acquisition of Sacramento-based Raymond Management. Pursuant to the transaction, Mynd expands in Northern California with approximately 1,100 Sacramento-area rental units, and 125 North Bay rental units.

“It’s a pleasure to announce our partnership with Raymond Management,” says Doug Brien, CEO and co-founder of Mynd Property Management. “This partnership allows Mynd’s best-in-class service to expand to include Sacramento and the North Bay. Our goal is to partner with property management firms whose core values align with ours, and Raymond Management fulfills this objective.”

Mynd gains a partner with a decade-long reputation for providing an exceptional customer experience to both residents and owners. Mynd will look to leverage these capabilities and continue to grow the Sacramento and Bay Area presence under the Mynd Property Management brand.

“We’re excited to join the Mynd Property Management team,” says Scott Raymond, regional partner and former principal of Raymond Management. “Our team of trusted local management professionals will now have additional resources to serve our property owners and residents.

“Owners can expect faster lease up of vacant units, improved tracking of rental and tenant trends, as well as comprehensive reports on property performance,” he continues. “Residents gain new mobile-enabled technology that will improve their rental experience, including the ability to easily pay rent online and more streamlined fulfillment of repairs and maintenance requests.”

For more information on Mynd’s new offices, visit the company’s Sacramento and North Bay office pages.

www.mynd.co


© Business Wire 2019
