Mynd Property Management : Expands into Sacramento and the North Bay

Mynd Property Management, a modern property management company powered
by on-the-ground experts and technology, today announced the acquisition
of Sacramento-based Raymond Management. Pursuant to the transaction,
Mynd expands in Northern California with approximately 1,100
Sacramento-area rental units, and 125 North Bay rental units.
“It’s a pleasure to announce our partnership with Raymond Management,”
says Doug Brien, CEO and co-founder of Mynd Property Management. “This
partnership allows Mynd’s best-in-class service to expand to include
Sacramento and the North Bay. Our goal is to partner with property
management firms whose core values align with ours, and Raymond
Management fulfills this objective.”
Mynd gains a partner with a decade-long reputation for providing an
exceptional customer experience to both residents and owners. Mynd will
look to leverage these capabilities and continue to grow the Sacramento
and Bay Area presence under the Mynd Property Management brand.
“We’re excited to join the Mynd Property Management team,” says Scott
Raymond, regional partner and former principal of Raymond Management.
“Our team of trusted local management professionals will now have
additional resources to serve our property owners and residents.
“Owners can expect faster lease up of vacant units, improved tracking of
rental and tenant trends, as well as comprehensive reports on property
performance,” he continues. “Residents gain new mobile-enabled
technology that will improve their rental experience, including the
ability to easily pay rent online and more streamlined fulfillment of
repairs and maintenance requests.”
For more information on Mynd’s new offices, visit the company’s Sacramento
and North
Bay office pages.
