Myoscience Announces Launch of New Smart Tip for iovera System, a Non-Opioid Pain Management Therapy

Myoscience, Inc., a medical device company dedicated to relieving pain
through targeted therapies, announces the commercial launch of the
iovera° Smart Tip 309, a significant addition to the iovera° system. The
iovera° system treats the genicular (knee) nerves through a process
called cryoneurolysis. The iovera° treatment provides immediate pain
relief that can last up to 90 days in patients recovering from total
knee arthroplasty (TKA) surgery, and those suffering from chronic knee
pain.1 The Smart Tip 309 is designed to safely and
effectively treat the superficial genicular nerves in a broader patient
population, including those with a high body mass index (BMI).
The iovera° system’s family of Smart Tips delivers precise, controlled
doses of cold to freeze peripheral nerves, producing an immediate and
long-lasting nerve block. This non-systemic, focused approach is
clinically proven to relieve pain right away, while protecting
surrounding tissue. The iovera° Smart Tip 309 is the latest addition to
the iovera° family. This Smart Tip includes longer needles, which
produce larger cold zones, and allows for the treatment of superficial
nerves in a broader patient population.
“Having been successfully used to treat more than 20,000 patients,
cryoneurolysis using the iovera° system is becoming the pain management
therapy of choice at numerous institutions across the U.S.,” said
Timothy I. Still, President and CEO of Myoscience. “Building upon our
success to date, the Smart Tip 309 will allow us to offer long-lasting,
drug-free pain relief to a broader group of patients suffering from
perioperative or chronic knee pain.”
“Many patients are looking for non-opioid solutions for managing pain. I
have found the iovera° therapy to be an important option to provide
lasting pain relief to my patients, resulting in at least a 50 percent
reduction in opioid use over the entire recovery period after a total
knee replacement. This therapy is a remarkable step forward for patients
undergoing total knee replacement, which can cause acute and chronic
pain in the months following surgery,” said Pieter J. Vreede, M.D.,
anesthesiologist at Riverview Health in Noblesville, Ind. “The Smart Tip
309 will enable me to more easily access the deeper genicular nerves in
patients with high BMI, allowing me to offer this treatment to more of
my patients.”
The company will showcase the Smart Tip 309 at the 2019 American Academy
of Orthopaedic Surgeons (AAOS) Annual Meeting between March 12 and 16 in
Las Vegas.
1 Radnovich, R. et al. “Cryoneurolysis to treat the pain and
symptoms of knee osteoarthritis: a multicenter, randomized,
double-blind, sham-controlled trial.” Osteoarthritis and Cartilage
(2017) p1-10.
