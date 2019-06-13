Myriad Metals Corp. Closes Private Placement Financing

Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - June 13, 2019) - Myriad Metals Corp. ("Myriad" or the "Company") is pleased to announce that it has closed a non-brokered private placement financing under which the Company raised $417,000 through the issuance of 4,170,000 common shares of the Company at a price of $0.10 per share. Net proceeds from the financing will be used for general working capital purposes. Under the financing, the Company paid finder's fees of $4,000 and issued an aggregate of 40,000 finder's warrants, with each finder's warrant exercisable for one common share at a price of $0.10 for two years from the date of issuance. Securities issued under the financing are subject to a four month hold period in accordance with applicable securities laws.

The Company is also pleased to announce that it has completed a technical report in accordance with National Instrument 43-101 on the Company's Millen Mountain Property located in Nova Scotia, Canada. The technical report has been filed under the Company's disclosure record on SEDAR (www.sedar.com).

Qualified Person

Fred Bonner, P.Geo. and the Company's Chief Geologist, is a qualified person as defined in National Instrument 43-101. He has reviewed and is responsible for the technical information in this news release.

About the Company

The Company is a Vancouver-based mineral exploration company currently focused on the exploration of its Millen Mountain Property located in Nova Scotia, Canada. For further information, please refer to the Company's disclosure record on SEDAR (www.sedar.com) or contact the Company by telephone at 778.999.7030.

This press release contains "forward-looking information" that is based on the Company's current expectations, estimates, forecasts and projections. This forward-looking information includes, among other things, the Company's business, plans, outlook and business strategy. The words "may", "would", "could", "should", "will", "likely", "expect," "anticipate," "intend", "estimate", "plan", "forecast", "project" and "believe" or other similar words and phrases are intended to identify forward-looking information. Forward-looking information is subject to known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors that may cause the Company's actual results, level of activity, performance or achievements to be materially different from those expressed or implied by such forward-looking information. Such factors include, but are not limited to: changes in economic conditions or financial markets; increases in costs; litigation; legislative, environmental and other judicial, regulatory, political and competitive developments; and technological or operational difficulties. This list is not exhaustive of the factors that may affect our forward-looking information. These and other factors should be considered carefully, and readers should not place undue reliance on such forward-looking information. The Company does not intend, and expressly disclaims any intention or obligation to, update or revise any forward-looking information whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, except as required by applicable law.

