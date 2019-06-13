Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Companies  >  All News

News : Companies
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance ProfessionalsCalendarSectors
All News
Analyst Recommendations
Rumors
IPOs
Capital Markets Transactions
New Contracts
Profits warnings
Appointments
Press Releases
Events
Corporate actions

Myriad Metals Corp. Closes Private Placement Financing

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
06/13/2019 | 07:10pm EDT

Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - June 13, 2019) - Myriad Metals Corp. ("Myriad" or the "Company") is pleased to announce that it has closed a non-brokered private placement financing under which the Company raised $417,000 through the issuance of 4,170,000 common shares of the Company at a price of $0.10 per share. Net proceeds from the financing will be used for general working capital purposes. Under the financing, the Company paid finder's fees of $4,000 and issued an aggregate of 40,000 finder's warrants, with each finder's warrant exercisable for one common share at a price of $0.10 for two years from the date of issuance. Securities issued under the financing are subject to a four month hold period in accordance with applicable securities laws.

The Company is also pleased to announce that it has completed a technical report in accordance with National Instrument 43-101 on the Company's Millen Mountain Property located in Nova Scotia, Canada. The technical report has been filed under the Company's disclosure record on SEDAR (www.sedar.com).

Qualified Person

Fred Bonner, P.Geo. and the Company's Chief Geologist, is a qualified person as defined in National Instrument 43-101. He has reviewed and is responsible for the technical information in this news release.

About the Company

The Company is a Vancouver-based mineral exploration company currently focused on the exploration of its Millen Mountain Property located in Nova Scotia, Canada. For further information, please refer to the Company's disclosure record on SEDAR (www.sedar.com) or contact the Company by telephone at 778.999.7030.

ON BEHALF OF THE BOARD OF MYRIAD METALS CORP.

"Peter Smith"
Peter Smith, CEO

###

This press release contains "forward-looking information" that is based on the Company's current expectations, estimates, forecasts and projections. This forward-looking information includes, among other things, the Company's business, plans, outlook and business strategy. The words "may", "would", "could", "should", "will", "likely", "expect," "anticipate," "intend", "estimate", "plan", "forecast", "project" and "believe" or other similar words and phrases are intended to identify forward-looking information. Forward-looking information is subject to known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors that may cause the Company's actual results, level of activity, performance or achievements to be materially different from those expressed or implied by such forward-looking information. Such factors include, but are not limited to: changes in economic conditions or financial markets; increases in costs; litigation; legislative, environmental and other judicial, regulatory, political and competitive developments; and technological or operational difficulties. This list is not exhaustive of the factors that may affect our forward-looking information. These and other factors should be considered carefully, and readers should not place undue reliance on such forward-looking information. The Company does not intend, and expressly disclaims any intention or obligation to, update or revise any forward-looking information whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, except as required by applicable law.

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/45614


© Newsfilecorp 2019
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news "Companies"
08:19pCLASS ACTION REMINDERS FOR INVVY, AAC, LTHM, PSMT : Hagens Berman Reminds Investors of Class Actions on Behalf of Shareholders
GL
08:15pMEDIA ASIA : 9-month loss narrows to HK$75.82 million
AQ
08:15pCL : unit to lend HK$19.3 million
AQ
08:13pFB ALERT : Hagens Berman Alerts Facebook, Inc. (FB) Shareholders to Privacy Compliance Email Investigation, Long-Term FB Shareholders May Contact Firm
PR
08:12pTIM COOK : Trump talks trade with Apple CEO Cook as China dispute looms
RE
08:11pDUBAI ISLAMIC BANK : Moody's affirms DIB's issuer ratings; outlook stable
AQ
08:11pAHLI UNITED BANK : Announcement of a Major Shareholder trade on the shares of Ahli United Bank B.S.C.
AQ
08:11pQATAR ISLAMIC BANK : Shares split of qibk
AQ
08:11pINSIDER TRADING EXECUTIONS : Trading Session 12/06/2019
AQ
08:11pAHLI UNITED BANK : Key Person transaction on Ahli United Bank shares
AQ
Latest news "Companies"
Advertisement

MOST READ NEWS

1BROADCOM INC : BROADCOM : sees chip demand slowing down, shares fall 8%
2GEELY AUTOMOBILE HOLDINGS LTD : U.S. denies Tesla, GM, Uber 25% Chinese tariff relief
3Trump talks trade with Apple CEO Cook as China dispute looms
4JETBLUE AIRWAYS CORPORATION : JETBLUE : and RuPaul's Drag Race Bring It to The Runway for World Pride as New Y..
5NXP SEMICONDUCTORS : UPDATE – NXP Announces Secure Ultra-Wide Band Ranging Technology

HOT NEWS
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About