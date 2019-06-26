Myriad Mobile Announces Brand Transition

Myriad Mobile to become Bushel®

Myriad Mobile, a custom software solutions company, announced today its brand transition to Bushel®.

Myriad Mobile will deliver custom software solutions under the new Bushel brand and division, Solutions by Bushel, and will continue to partner with some of the largest companies in agriculture. With a portfolio of 600+ projects, Solutions by Bushel has extensive expertise in full-stack web and native development, business analysis, design, and research and development.

The brand transition is a natural progression that will enable Bushel to continue creating great software and better align its industry expertise in agriculture software products and solutions under a single brand. Bushel will strategically address agriculture’s needs with the grain industry’s most comprehensive software platform, products and solutions.

“Going to market with a unified Bushel-branded portfolio provides clarity for our customers and helps to deliver on our new mission: To connect and enhance the grain industry through digital infrastructure,” said Jake Joraanstad, CEO & Co-founder of Myriad Mobile and Bushel. “This move positions Bushel to provide industry-leading software products and solutions. We will continue to build, consult and deploy custom software solutions for clients in agriculture.”

Founded in 2011, Myriad Mobile focused primarily on mobile applications working in a variety of industries. The company narrowed its focus to agriculture in parallel with the rise of the Bushel platform in 2017. Both business divisions experienced significant growth in the last two years, growing from 75 employees to now over 130 and raising $9.3MM to date.

With 1,000+ live grain receiving locations around the United States and Canada on the Bushel platform, Bushel software powers the grain industry by providing real-time account information directly to growers by integrating into a grain elevator’s accounting system. Offered through elevator-branded apps, Bushel-powered apps include real-time scale tickets, contracts, commodity balances, futures, prepaids, cash bids, e-sign, and contract management.

Bushel’s rapid growth and name recognition across the industry prompted consolidating Myriad Mobile under Bushel. With this brand shift, Bushel becomes one consolidated company, while expanding its offerings in the ag industry.

“Working as one brand will create a better experience for customers, facilitate greater collaboration, and enhance the total value of the Bushel story and market position,” said Ryan Raguse, Bushel Executive Chairman and Co-founder. “The brand transition is a reflection of Bushel’s commitment to building the best future by uniting and empowering all those dedicated to creating best-in-class software and solutions for the grain industry and agriculture as a whole.”

The brand transition from Myriad Mobile to Bushel includes the launch of the newly released Bushel website, www.bushel.ag.

About Bushel

Bushel is an independently owned and operated software company, headquartered in Fargo, N.D. Since launching in 2017, Bushel’s software has powered 1,000+ grain facilities across the U.S. and Canada with real-time business information for their producers. In 2019 Bushel’s parent company, Myriad Mobile, transitioned its custom software development business into Bushel, through a new Solutions by Bushel division. Bushel is focused on bringing innovative software products and solutions to the agriculture industry.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20190626005178/en/