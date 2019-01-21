Mzuri Moyo Aimbaye Brings Her Healing Multi-Award-Winning One-Woman Stage Play to Charlottesville's University of Virginia January 26th

WASHINGTON, Jan. 21, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The University of Virginia is bringing to its campus and surrounding Charlottesville community the awe-inspiring and healing production of Healing Through the Sound of Music’s multi-award winning 60-minute One-Woman Stage Play, "The Fannie Lou Hamer Story, ‘Sick and Tired of Being Sick and Tired,’" by dynamic performer Mzuri Moyo Aimbaye. Charlottesville is the first stop of Aimbaye’s 2019 National Tour Commemorating Women of Civil Rights and Social Justice. The performance will be open to the public at Old Cabell Hall Auditorium, McIntire Department of Music on January 26 at 7:00 p.m.



Actor Mzuri Moyo Aimbaye as Fannie Lou Hamer





The performance consists of riveting storytelling, eleven emotionally stirring songs from the Civil Rights Era, and a heart-shocking video montage celebrating an unsung hero who became a catalyst for the passage of the Voter’s Rights Act of 1965. The play is an entertaining educationally-focused production that addresses the struggle for human dignity and freedom.

Aimbaye created the play after watching a television interview with Mrs. Fannie Lou Hamer, the Mother of Voter Registration for Black Americans. Aimbaye said she was struck by the realization of Hamer’s incredible story and mesmerized by her kindness and forgiveness. Hamer’s truthful account of voter registration suppression and brutal jail-house beatings moved Aimbaye to conceive the powerful one-woman stage play, “The Fannie Lou Hamer Story.”

Aimbaye has the power of a warrior when she speaks and the voice of an angel when she sings evoking emotions with tears of joy and pain as well as sorrow and laughter certain to spontaneously lift you out of your seats to your feet in thunderous applause. A critic once wrote, “When Ms. Mzuri sings God smiles and angels flap their wings.”

It is said, “Aimbaye embodies the heart, passion, and activism of Mahalia Jackson and Aretha Franklin combined with the spirit and determination of Fannie Lou Hamer. Her voice is an incredible force of dynamic power rarely encountered creating a grassroots tidal wave of voter registration and participation. Audiences will feel the courageous spirit and determination of Mrs. Hamer’s emotional twists and turns in her triumphant quest for human dignity and freedom.”

Aimbaye travels the country with her signature performance in theaters, churches, high schools, colleges, universities, and civic organizations. The show has become a captivating backdrop for voter registration wherever it is performed, leaving audiences inspired and spellbound.

About Mzuri Moyo Aimbaye and Healing Through the Sound of Music

Healing Through the Sound of Music was conceived in 1993 by Lorraine Pope (Mzuri Moyo Aimbaye) who empathetically expressed her gift while working as a registered nurse who would sing while making her rounds bringing a sense of calm reflection. Following her passion and using her God-given talents, Pope decided to share her angelic voice with a wider audience by performing on stage.

In 2009, Pope legally adopted the Swahili name Mzuri (beautiful) Moyo (heart) then later added Aimbaye (who sings). Therefore, Healing Through the Sound of Music is dedicated to creating enlightening educational performances that HEAL, INSPIRE and RAISE HISTORICAL AWARENESS for viewing audiences of all ages.

For more information, please visit: https://www.thefannielouhamerstory.com/

For More Information Contact:

Taroue Brooks

Taroue.brooks@yahoo.com

202-431-1119

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at http://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/2ce57262-6a9b-4098-bd77-38cfee0d096b.