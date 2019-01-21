Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Companies  >  All News

News : Companies
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance ProfessionalsCalendarSectors
All News
Analyst Recommendations
Rumors
IPOs
Capital Markets Transactions
New Contracts
Profits warnings
Appointments
Press Releases
Events
Corporate actions

Mzuri Moyo Aimbaye Brings Her Healing Multi-Award-Winning One-Woman Stage Play to Charlottesville's University of Virginia January 26th

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
01/21/2019 | 03:43pm EST

WASHINGTON, Jan. 21, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The University of Virginia is bringing to its campus and surrounding Charlottesville community the awe-inspiring and healing production of Healing Through the Sound of Music’s multi-award winning 60-minute One-Woman Stage Play, "The Fannie Lou Hamer Story, ‘Sick and Tired of Being Sick and Tired,’" by dynamic performer Mzuri Moyo Aimbaye.  Charlottesville is the first stop of Aimbaye’s 2019 National Tour Commemorating Women of Civil Rights and Social Justice. The performance will be open to the public at Old Cabell Hall Auditorium, McIntire Department of Music on January 26 at 7:00 p.m.

Mzuri Moyo Aimbaye
Actor Mzuri Moyo Aimbaye as Fannie Lou Hamer


The performance consists of riveting storytelling, eleven emotionally stirring songs from the Civil Rights Era, and a heart-shocking video montage celebrating an unsung hero who became a catalyst for the passage of the Voter’s Rights Act of 1965. The play is an entertaining educationally-focused production that addresses the struggle for human dignity and freedom.

Aimbaye created the play after watching a television interview with Mrs. Fannie Lou Hamer, the Mother of Voter Registration for Black Americans. Aimbaye said she was struck by the realization of Hamer’s incredible story and mesmerized by her kindness and forgiveness. Hamer’s truthful account of voter registration suppression and brutal jail-house beatings moved Aimbaye to conceive the powerful one-woman stage play, “The Fannie Lou Hamer Story.”

Aimbaye has the power of a warrior when she speaks and the voice of an angel when she sings evoking emotions with tears of joy and pain as well as sorrow and laughter certain to spontaneously lift you out of your seats to your feet in thunderous applause.  A critic once wrote, “When Ms. Mzuri sings God smiles and angels flap their wings.” 

It is said, “Aimbaye embodies the heart, passion, and activism of Mahalia Jackson and Aretha Franklin combined with the spirit and determination of Fannie Lou Hamer.  Her voice is an incredible force of dynamic power rarely encountered creating a grassroots tidal wave of voter registration and participation.  Audiences will feel the courageous spirit and determination of Mrs. Hamer’s emotional twists and turns in her triumphant quest for human dignity and freedom.”

Aimbaye travels the country with her signature performance in theaters, churches, high schools, colleges, universities, and civic organizations. The show has become a captivating backdrop for voter registration wherever it is performed, leaving audiences inspired and spellbound.

About Mzuri Moyo Aimbaye and Healing Through the Sound of Music
Healing Through the Sound of Music was conceived in 1993 by Lorraine Pope (Mzuri Moyo Aimbaye) who empathetically expressed her gift while working as a registered nurse who would sing while making her rounds bringing a sense of calm reflection.  Following her passion and using her God-given talents, Pope decided to share her angelic voice with a wider audience by performing on stage.

In 2009, Pope legally adopted the Swahili name Mzuri (beautiful) Moyo (heart) then later added Aimbaye (who sings).  Therefore, Healing Through the Sound of Music is dedicated to creating enlightening educational performances that HEAL, INSPIRE and RAISE HISTORICAL AWARENESS for viewing audiences of all ages.

For more information, please visit: https://www.thefannielouhamerstory.com/

For More Information Contact:
Taroue Brooks
Taroue.brooks@yahoo.com 
202-431-1119

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at http://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/2ce57262-6a9b-4098-bd77-38cfee0d096b.


© GlobeNewswire 2019
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news "Companies"
04:39pMARATHON GOLD : Announces Positive Results from Final 2018 Drilling in the Deposit and Start of 2019 Drilling Campaign, Valentine Lake Gold Camp, NL
PU
04:37pThe Schall Law Firm Announces the Filing of a Class Action Lawsuit Against DBV Technologies S.A. and Encourages Investors with Losses in Excess of $100,000 to Contact the Firm
BU
04:35pVMWARE : Talking Virtualisation
AQ
04:35pEXCO TECHNOLOGIES ANNOUNCEMENT RE : ALC Bulgaria
GL
04:34pMAKEDONSKI TELEKOM SKOPJE : The Renovated Telekom Shop in the Center of Ohrid Opened
PU
04:34pELIA SYSTEM OPERATOR : Public consultation on the data used for the study regarding the adequacy and flexibility needs of the Belgian power system
PU
04:34pHYRECAR : How to Leverage Uber and Lyft For Extra Income While the Government is Shut Down
PU
04:34pFERRARI : A 812 Superfast (and Superfun) v12 Drive in the Desert
PU
04:34pDeezer expects to be profitable in 3 years, says CEO
AQ
04:33pALMARAI : Nat Geo Abu Dhabi's 'Moments' photography contest winner announced
AQ
Latest news "Companies"
Advertisement

MOST READ NEWS

1HENKEL AG & CO KGAA : HENKEL : Shares Fall on Disappointing Guidance, 2018 Results -- Update
2DELIVERY HERO : UK meal delivery firm Just Eat and CEO go separate ways
3PROCTER & GAMBLE COMPANY : Henkel tumbles as Persil maker warns investment to hit profit
4FLYBE GROUP PLC : FLYBE : Virgin Atlantic, Stobart Group and Cyrus confirm offer for Flybe - delivering enhanc..
5CRUDE OIL : South Sudan starts pumping more crude oil from Unity fields

HOT NEWS
MarketScreener.com :
About :
Stay Connected :
Partners :
Copyright © 2019 Surperformance. All rights reserved.