N.Y. Fed's John Williams Calls for Reassessing Inflation Targeting Framework

NEW YORK -- New York Fed President John Williams said Friday the central bank's difficulty in successfully reaching its 2% inflation target in recent years calls for a reassessment of how the Fed manages its policy framework to maintain stable prices.

In comments prepared for delivery at a conference in New York, Mr. Williams pushed back against worries that inflation might soon break out because of a tight labor market. While the Fed needs to be "vigilant regarding a sustained takeoff in inflation," he said, "we must be equally vigilant that inflation expectations do not get anchored at too low a level."

The Fed established a 2% inflation target in 2012, but inflation has run below that target for much of the recent expansion. A measure of inflation that excludes volatile food and energy categories has averaged 1.6%. The Fed seeks to maintain stable prices by influencing households' and businesses' expectations of future inflation.

"The persistent undershoot of the Fed's target risks undermining the 2% inflation anchor," said Mr. Williams. Because short-term interest rates aren't likely to rise as high as they have in the past, the Fed will likely have less room to cut rates to stimulate growth in a downturn.

"The risk of the inflation expectations anchor slipping toward shore calls for a reassessment of the dominant inflation targeting framework," Mr. Williams said.