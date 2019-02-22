N.Y. Fed's Williams Calls for Reassessing Inflation-Targeting Framework -- 2nd Update

By Nick Timiraos

NEW YORK -- Top Federal Reserve officials said Friday that the central bank would consider broad changes to its policy framework to encourage periods of modestly higher inflation, a response to the challenges the Fed has faced in driving inflation higher in recent years.

New York Fed President John Williams, speaking at a conference in New York, said central bankers need to guard against consumers and businesses coming to anticipate low inflation, lest their expectations become self-fulfilling.

The Fed set a 2% inflation target in 2012, but inflation has run below that level for much of the recent expansion. A measure of inflation that excludes volatile food and energy categories has averaged 1.6%, though it was running at 1.9% at the end of last year. The Fed seeks to maintain stable prices by influencing households' and businesses' inflation expectations.

Many Fed officials believe the American public has generally come to expect inflation around 2%, helping restrain price pressures, in contrast to the 1970s when people's expectations of rapidly rising prices helped to actually push them higher.

"The persistent undershoot of the Fed's target risks undermining the 2% inflation anchor," said Mr. Williams. Because short-term interest rates aren't likely to rise as high as they have in the past, the Fed will likely have less room to cut rates to stimulate growth in a downturn.

"The risk of the inflation-expectations anchor slipping toward shore calls for a reassessment of the dominant inflation-targeting framework," Mr. Williams said.

With the Fed's current target, the central bank aims for 2% inflation every year, no matter what happened the year before.

Under a forthcoming review of the Fed's strategies, Fed Vice Chairman Richard Clarida said Friday that the central bank would consider a policy, such as one advocated by Mr. Williams, under which it might react to what happened in the past if it undershoots inflation -- a so-called "makeup" policy.

Academic models show that "these makeup strategies lead to better average performance" of meeting the Fed's goals of keeping prices stable while maximizing employment, he said, speaking separately at the same conference.

One critical question, he added, is whether those policies can work as effectively in the real world, where central banks must convince households and businesses that they will indeed follow through in encouraging higher inflation.

The Fed said last fall that it would conduct a review this year of its monetary-policy strategy and communications, to culminate in a research conference sponsored by the central bank in Chicago in early June.

Mr. Williams responded to a paper presented at the conference in New York on Friday by highlighting the prospects for inflation to pick up as unemployment has fallen.

At issue is the framework known as the Phillips curve, which has long animated thinking in mainstream economics and inside the central bank. It holds that inflation rises as slack -- the unused or under-utilized resources across the economy -- declines, and that the disappearance of slack can best be measured as unemployment declines below a level estimated to be consistent with stable prices.

Several changes in the structure of the economy have weakened the relationship between inflation and unemployment, said San Francisco Fed President Mary Daly, who also discussed the paper at the New York conference on Friday. Those changes include weaker bargaining power for workers, as well as changes in the composition of the workforce that could create more slack than is measured by the unemployment rate.

Given those changes and the weak response of inflation to tighter labor markets in recent years, "you don't want to react too quickly to the idea inflation could be just around the corner," Ms. Daly said.

While the paper presented Friday warned of so-called nonlinearities in the relationship between prices and unemployment -- that is, the potential for prices to accelerate higher as unemployment drops lower -- Ms. Daly played down her concern about the prospect for any acceleration that would catch Fed officials flat-footed.

Price pressures "form in such a way that we can see them in advance," she said.

