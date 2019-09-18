N.Y. Fed to conduct repo operation Thursday

The New York Fed, which conducts open market operations for the Fed system, conducted its first repo operation on Tuesday, marking its first such move in more than a decade at the height of the global financial crisis.

Overnight interest rates in the $2.2 trillion repurchase agreement market surged as high as 10% on Tuesday as banks and Wall Street scrambled for daily funding for their trades and loans as cash for wholesale lending had dwindled on payments for quarterly taxes and Treasury supply on Monday, analysts said.

Fed's Thursday repo operation is the third one this week. The two earlier repo moves added $128.5 billion in temporary cash into the banking system.

In an overnight repo operation, banks borrow cash from the Fed using Treasuries and other securities as collateral.

On Wednesday, the Fed lowered its target rate range on short-term rates by a quarter-point.

