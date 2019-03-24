N.Y. Lawmakers Have Incentive to Pass Budget on Time : a Pay Raise

By Jimmy Vielkind

State lawmakers have been told to pack enough clothes to work through the coming weekend, a sign that a $175 billion state budget could be voted on just before the April 1 deadline.

But will the budget be on time?

Gov. Andrew Cuomo made a big deal about adopting spending plans before the deadline during his first term, and gave out souvenirs to commemorate what he said was the end of a tangible expression of dysfunctional government.

Assembly Speaker Carl Heastie and Senate Majority Leader Andrea Stewart-Cousins said they are committed to meeting the deadline. But last week Mr. Cuomo said he couldn't make such a blanket commitment as he pushes for a budget that includes restrictions on the use of cash bail, a permanent cap on property tax increases and a system of congestion pricing to fund the Metropolitan Transportation Authority.

There is another tangible concern for legislators this year: If the budget is adopted after March 31, a promised $10,000 pay raise won't go into effect next year. The link was approved by a specially created panel last year, to the dismay of legislators who felt the panelists exercised more authority than they were delegated.

Assemblyman Mike DenDekker, a Democrat from Queens, likened the linkage to a bribe and said he is seeking guidance from lawyers for the Democrat-controlled chamber. He said he might abstain from voting on the budget.

"I think that might be illegal," he said. "It requires me to do an action to do a raise. It requires me to pass a piece of legislation, or else I don't get a raise."

A group with ties to conservatives challenged the panel's recommendations, but a judge rejected its request to block this year's raises -- from $79,500 to $110,000 -- from taking effect. The case is pending in Albany County Supreme Court.

There is a potential pay trade: Legislators must approve a resolution granting Mr. Cuomo a recommended salary increase from $179,000 to an eventual $250,000 in 2021. Ms. Stewart-Cousins and Mr. Heastie said they haven't talked about it, and Mr. Cuomo said Friday that he has not asked for a raise in the context of budget talks.

TARGET SWITCH: The coalition pushing for a system of congestion pricing to fund the Metropolitan Transportation Authority is changing its digital targeting in the final phase of budget talks.

Mr. Cuomo and senior legislative officials say talks are progressing well on the proposal, which would charge vehicles a variable toll when they enter Manhattan south of 60th Street.

The Fix Our Transit coalition has been targeting individual legislators they believe are on the fence and can be pushed to support congestion pricing in a series of social-media posts. Starting Monday, the coalition is adding Assemblyman Charles Fall, a freshman Democrat from Staten Island, to its list of five senators and six Assembly members. Mr. Fall said last year during his campaign that he supported a "broad" system of congestion pricing, and an aide said Friday that he was pushing for better bus service in his district as part of a deal.

"Albany is poised to make history," said Alex Matthiessen, a member of Fix Our Transit. "As to those who are still hedging, we hope they'll choose to claim a share of the credit for rescuing straphangers from years of otherwise certain misery."

All represent parts of the city outside Manhattan. MTA officials have been talking with outer-borough and suburban legislators in an attempt to assuage their concerns that additional revenue from congestion pricing will help improve mass transit options in the areas they represent.

Sen. James Skoufis four other legislators whose districts cover suburbs west of the Hudson River said last week on Twitter that any new congestion tolls would have to account for what drivers already pay to cross the George Washington and Tappan Zee bridges.

The framework proffered by Mr. Cuomo, who named the latter bridge after his late father, does not include those rebates.

