N.Y. Senate Passes Landmark Plant-Based Hospital Meals Bill

The Physicians Committee—a nonprofit with more than 12,000 doctor
members—applauds the New York State Senate for passing a landmark bill
that would guarantee hospital patients a healthful plant-based option at
every meal. The Assembly is expected to vote on the bill in the coming
days.
S1471/A4072,
introduced by Senator Brad Hoylman and Assembly Member Richard
Gottfried, requires hospitals in New York to make available plant-based
meals and snacks containing no animal products or by-products. The bill
also requires hospitals to list the plant-based options in all written
materials and menus.
“The New York Senate’s passage of S1471 is an important step that could
soon help hospital patients across the state understand the power of a
plant-based diet to fight obesity, diabetes, and heart disease,” says
Susan Levin, MS, RD, director of nutrition education for the Physicians
Committee for Responsible Medicine.
Nearly 1.7
million New Yorkers have diabetes and heart
disease accounts for 40 percent of all deaths in New York state,
according to the New York State Department of Health. Research shows
that a diet rich in fruits, vegetables, grains, and beans, can help
fight heart
disease, hypertension,
diabetes, and cancer.
In September, California
passed similar legislation, which the Physicians Committee
co-sponsored. In June 2017, the American Medical Association passed a Healthy
Food Options in Hospitals resolution that calls on U.S. hospitals to
improve the health of patients, staff, and visitors by providing
plant-based meals. The American College of Cardiology made the same
recommendation in Planting
a Seed: Heart-Healthy Food Recommendations for Hospitals.
St.
Joseph Health System in Sonoma County, Calif., reports, “Vegetarian
entrées cost about 50 percent less than meat entrées.” The hospital
projects saving $5,000 a year by serving more meat-free meals.
The Physicians Committee’s Healthy
Hospital Food web page provides quantity plant-based recipes, tips
for implementing plant-based meals, and case studies of hospitals
championing healthy food.
To schedule an interview with Susan Levin, MS, RD, please contact
Michael Keevican at mkeevican@pcrm.org
or 202-527-7367.
Founded in 1985, the Physicians Committee for Responsible Medicine is
a nonprofit organization that promotes preventive medicine, conducts
clinical research, and encourages higher standards for ethics and
effectiveness in education and research.
