N.Y. State Tax Office Subpoenas Michael Cohen Over Trump Foundation -- Source -- 2nd Update

By Zolan Kanno-Youngs

New York state investigators subpoenaed Michael Cohen, the president's former personal lawyer, state officials said, as part of a probe into the Donald J. Trump Foundation.

New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo's Department of Taxation and Finance issued the subpoena after an attorney for Mr. Cohen said on television that President Trump's longtime lawyer had information that would be "of interest" to prosecutors.

"A subpoena has been issued to Michael Cohen for relevant information in light of the public disclosures made yesterday," said James Gazzale, a spokesman for the tax department. "We will be working with the New York Attorney General and the Manhattan District Attorney, as appropriate."

In a tweet Tuesday night, attorney Lanny Davis said Mr. Cohen is ready to "tell the 'rest of the story.'" A spokeswoman for Mr. Davis didn't immediately comment.

The tax department doesn't have the jurisdiction to pursue criminal charges, but if it discovered information valuable to the investigation of the Trump Foundation it would be referred to the New York state attorney general, people familiar with the matter said.

The office of New York Attorney General Barbara Underwood has already filed a civil suit alleging Mr. Trump misused the foundation, and state prosecutors could use information gained from the subpoena to build a potential criminal case in connection with the Trump Foundation, one of those people said.

In June, the state attorney general's office filed a lawsuit in the Supreme Court of Manhattan alleging President Trump used his family's foundation to further his 2016 presidential campaign, pay legal settlements and promote his businesses. A spokeswoman for the Trump organization previously called the lawsuit "politics at its very worst." On Twitter, Mr. Trump had called the lawsuit "ridiculous."

"We cannot comment on potential or ongoing investigations," Amy Spitalnick, a spokeswoman for the state's attorney general, said Wednesday. "As our lawsuit against the Trump Foundation illustrates, we will hold Donald Trump and his associates accountable for violations of state law, and will seek a criminal referral from the appropriate state agency as necessary."

Mr. Cohen pleaded guilty Tuesday to eight criminal charges, including campaign-finance violations, and told a federal judge that Mr. Trump had directed him during the 2016 campaign to pay off an adult-film actress and a former Playboy model who said they had affairs with Mr. Trump. Mr. Trump denies having affairs with either woman.

Mr. Trump "did nothing wrong," White House press secretary Sarah Sanders said. "Just because Michael Cohen made a plea deal doesn't mean that implicates the president on anything."

The attorney general's lawsuit, which names Mr. Trump, his three older children and the charity itself, accused the foundation of repeatedly violating laws that govern charities and sought to dissolve the foundation.

Charities, often funded with money deducted from donors' income taxes, aren't permitted to engage in politics and generally aren't allowed to advance the private interests of their officers and directors.

In the lawsuit, the attorney general's office asked for $2.8 million in restitution. It also asked that Mr. Trump be banned from serving on the board of any charity in New York for 10 years, and that three of his children -- Donald Trump Jr., Ivanka Trump and Eric Trump -- be banned from serving on boards for one year each.

