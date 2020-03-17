N04/20 - Restatement of closing price TIDM: RCDO

Market Notice 17 March 2020 N04/20 - Restatement of closing price - RICARDO PLC (TIDM: RCDO, ISIN: GB0007370074)

1. The official closing price of Ricardo Plc (TIDM: RCDO ISIN: GB0007370074) will be restated as 395p. All transactions at the closing auction uncrossing price of 262p will be cancelled under Rule 2120 of the Rules of the London Stock Exchange.

2. The Exchange reminds participants of their obligations regarding sensible order management during the closing auction, with regards to the placement of large orders during the auction period and placement of reasonable prices, particularly in order imbalance situations.

3. Any queries on this Notice should be addressed to Market Supervision, UK Regulation, telephone +44 (0)20 7797 3666 (STX 33666) option 2.

Liam Smith

Head of Market Supervision

