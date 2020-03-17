Log in
N04/20 - Restatement of closing price TIDM: RCDO

03/17/2020 | 02:45pm EDT
Regulatory Story
-
N04/20 - Restatement of closing price TIDM: RCDO
Released 18:39 17-Mar-2020



RNS Number : 5346G
London Stock Exchange Notice
17 March 2020

Market Notice

17 March 2020

N04/20 - Restatement of closing price - RICARDO PLC (TIDM: RCDO, ISIN: GB0007370074)

1. The official closing price of Ricardo Plc (TIDM: RCDO ISIN: GB0007370074) will be restated as 395p. All transactions at the closing auction uncrossing price of 262p will be cancelled under Rule 2120 of the Rules of the London Stock Exchange.

2. The Exchange reminds participants of their obligations regarding sensible order management during the closing auction, with regards to the placement of large orders during the auction period and placement of reasonable prices, particularly in order imbalance situations.

3. Any queries on this Notice should be addressed to Market Supervision, UK Regulation, telephone +44 (0)20 7797 3666 (STX 33666) option 2.

Liam Smith

Head of Market Supervision

This Stock Exchange Notice will be available on the website at: www.londonstockexchange.com/en-gb/products/membershiptrading/rulesreg/stockexnoticesnew/

Calls to London Stock Exchange plc may be recorded to enable London Stock Exchange to carry out its regulatory responsibilities


This information is provided by RNS, the news service of the London Stock Exchange. RNS is approved by the Financial Conduct Authority to act as a Primary Information Provider in the United Kingdom. Terms and conditions relating to the use and distribution of this information may apply. For further information, please contact rns@lseg.com or visit www.rns.com.
END
SENVDLFFBXLXBBF
N04/20 - Restatement of closing price TIDM: RCDO - RNS

LSE - London Stock Exchange plc published this content on 17 March 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 17 March 2020 18:44:06 UTC
