N3 : Holding Virtual Hiring Events to Support Growing Workforce and Changing Landscape Amid COVID-19

Leader in Technology sales hiring 80+ sales agents in Charleston WV

N3, a global leader in integrated B2B technology sales and marketing, announced today they will hold virtual hiring events for interested candidates in Charleston, WV, and surrounding areas, to support continued growth from top tier clients such as Microsoft, IBM and Cisco.

N3’s shift to virtual hiring events is in response to the rapidly changing workplace and hiring landscape due to the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic.

“Through these uncertain times, N3 continues to support our clients. Many of their needs have expanded, due to a variety of COVID-related reasons, and N3 is well-prepared to help them,” said Jeff Laue, N3 CEO and co-founder. “This unique situation requires innovative and creative thinking. We’re hosting online events to not only help us fill open roles, but also to maintain a sense of community and personal connection as we navigate this situation.”

The virtual live hiring events include two available time slots each day, March 28 and March 31 at 11 a.m. and 4 p.m. each day. Participants can register at https://go.businessresultsdriven.com/N3_Careers.html and submit questions in advance that will be answered during the live event. N3’s hiring team will be on hand to give an overview on the organization, company culture and available roles. Following the event, interested parties can submit a brief questionnaire and their resume for potential consideration and follow up.

Ideal candidates will hold a bachelor’s degree with a drive to pursue and nurture successful B2B business relationships in the technology industry. Benefits include competitive salaries and bonuses; medical and dental coverage; paid holiday, vacation, and sick days; short- and long-term disability; a 401(k) plan; and an employee referral program, as well as mentoring and training.

Qualified candidates can also submit their resumes directly at https://careers.n3results.com/

About N3

N3 is an integrated B2B sales and marketing firm specializing in revenue growth across new and existing customers, primarily within technology industry segments. N3’s digital sales and marketing platform leverages modern and proprietary technologies and processes to accelerate and increase revenue conversion.

N3‘s clients include Microsoft, Cisco, SAP, IBM, and others, focusing on product-specific, solution-specific, and through-channel sales initiatives. N3’s digital services support a range of sales motions, including full-cycle sales engagements with acquisition revenue, consumption revenue, and customer success responsibilities.

Headquartered in Atlanta, N3 offices include Bogota; Dublin; London; San Jose, CR; Sao Paulo; Seattle; Singapore; Sydney; Rochester, NY; and Charleston, WV.

For more information, visit www.n3results.com.

