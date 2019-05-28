N4 Pharma : Change to Director Shareholding

28 May 2019

Change to Director Shareholding

N4 Pharma Plc (AIM: N4P), the specialist pharmaceutical company developing Nuvec®, a novel delivery system for vaccines and cancer treatments , has been advised that Luke Cairns, a non-executive director of the Company, now holds 142,660 ordinary shares in the Company ('Ordinary Shares'), representing approximately 0.14 per cent. of the Company's issued share capital.

The change to Luke Cairn's shareholding is a result of a loss of 197 Ordinary Shares following the administration proceedings of Beaufort Securities Limited ('Beaufort'), the stockbroker where Mr Cairns formerly held his Ordinary Shares. Administrators of Beaufort were unable to fully reconcile the Ordinary Shares that were held in the Beaufort pooled broking account and have applied the shortfall in Ordinary Shares across Beaufort's clients in proportion to their entitlements to it. Mr Cairns now holds his Ordinary Shares with a different stockbroker. Mr Cairns has received compensation of £57.62 from the Financial Services Compensation Scheme for the loss of the 197 Ordinary Shares.

Enquiries:

About N4 Pharma

N4 Pharma is a specialist pharmaceutical company developing a novel delivery system for vaccines and cancer treatments using its unique silica nanoparticle delivery system called Nuvec®.

N4 Pharma's business model is to partner with companies developing novel antigens for vaccines and cancer treatments to use Nuvec® as the delivery vehicle to get their antigen into cells to express the protein needed for the required immunity. As these products progress through pre clinical and clinical programs, N4 Pharma will seek to receive up front payments, milestone payments and ultimately royalty payments once products reach the market.