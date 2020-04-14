N95 Respirators Market in APAC 2020-2024 | Evolving Opportunities with 3M Co. and Ansell Ltd. | Technavio

The N95 respirators market size in APAC is expected to grow by USD 64.34 million as per Technavio. This marks a significant market growth compared to the 2019 growth estimates due to the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic in the first half of 2020. A steady growth is expected to continue throughout the forecast period, and the market is expected to grow at a CAGR of over 9%.

The global outbreak of COVID-19 has had a significant impact on the global healthcare system, resulting in an increased demand for personal protective equipment (PPE) such as masks, especially N95 respirators. However, this development has led to a shortage of this product in healthcare facilities. Therefore, governments across the region are providing support to manufacturers to ramp up the production of N95 respirators in a bid to overcome the existing shortage. In a recent development, due to the increasing incidence of COVID-19 in the country, the Government of India banned the export of body overalls, N95 respirators, and 2-3 ply masks. This ban is aimed to ensure that there is a sufficient supply of these products, to meet the domestic demand.

The market is driven by the rising prevalence of pandemic diseases. In addition, the increase in sale of N95 respirators through e-commerce channels is anticipated to boost the growth of the N95 respirators market.

The widespread transmission of pandemics, such as Typhus and Influenza, has always been a major concern across the globe. The recent COVID-19 outbreak has further alleviated this concern, especially in APAC. As of March 26, 2020, South Korea had 4,966 active cases of people, while China had 3,947 active with a total of over 80,000 cases of people infected from COVID-19. The number is still expected to increase. To prevent the transmission of such diseases, countries across APAC have started taking several precautionary measures, which includes the use of N95 respirators. These respirators can filter out at least 95% of very small (0.3 microns) particles, which, in turn, makes them capable of filtering out all types of particles, including viruses and bacteria. Hence, the growing incidence of pandemic diseases will increase the popularity of N95 respirators to prevent the spread of these diseases, thus, supporting the growth of the N95 respirators market in APAC.

Major Five N95 Respirators Companies:

3M Co.

3M Co. has its business operations under various segments, such as safety and industrial, transportation and electronics, healthcare, consumer, and corporate and unallocated. The company offers a line of NIOSH approved products such as Particulate Respirator 8210, N95 160 EA/Case that provides at least 95 percent filtration efficiency against certain non-oil based particles.

Ansell Ltd.

Ansell Ltd. operates its business through two segments, such as industrial and healthcare. The company offers a range of NIOSH N95 approved products such as GAMMEX N95 Respirator and Surgical Mask, that filters to 0.1 microns and protects from the from the harmful effects of surgical smoke.

Hogy Medical Co. Ltd.

Hogy Medical Co. Ltd. focuses on the manufacture and sales of expendable medical supplies. The company offers HPR-R and HPR-S N95 masks, which have a filtration rate of 95%.

Honeywell International Inc.

Honeywell International Inc. operates its business through various segments, such as aerospace, Honeywell building technologies, performance materials and technologies, and safety and productivity solutions. The company offers a line of products such as 801 N95 disposable mask to protect from airborne particulates.

JIANGSU TEYIN IMP & EXP Co. Ltd.

JIANGSU TEYIN IMP & EXP Co. Ltd. offers a range of professional masks such as dust masks, disposable masks, respiratory masks, folded masks, surgical masks. Some of the major offerings of the company includes the CE FFP1 DUST MASK, CE FFP3 RESPIRATORY MASK, and NIOSH N95 DISPOSABLE MASK.

N95 Respirators Market in APAC: Type Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2020-2024)

Respirators with exhalation valve

Respirators without exhalation valve

N95 Respirators Market in APAC: Geographic Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2020-2024)

China

Japan

South Korea (Republic of Korea)

India

Rest of APAC

