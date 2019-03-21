NAB National Association of Broadcasters : Over 200 First-Time Exhibitors Join 2019 NAB Show (3/21/2019)

FOR IMMEDIATE RELEASE

March 21, 2019

WASHINGTON, D.C.-- More than 200 companies will exhibit for the first time at the 2019 NAB Show, the world's largest convention encompassing the convergence of media, entertainment and technology. These companies will offer a first look at new products and technologies through interactive exhibits and demonstrations. NAB Show is held April 6-11 (exhibits April 8-11) in Las Vegas.

The 224 first-time exhibitors will join a wide variety of exhibiting veterans on the nearly one million net square feet of space that make up the NAB Show exhibit floor. Examples of the debuting companies include Red Bee Media, Audi, Mercedes-Benz Vans, Frame.io, StoryMate, Nextologies Limited, The Future Group, Send Bird, Kazuhm, Snappers.tv, and Opus Digitas, Inc., among others.

'These new exhibitors reflect the unique position of NAB Show at the center of the convergence of media, entertainment and technology,' said NAB Executive Vice President of Conventions and Business Operations Chris Brown. 'These companies, along with specialized exhibit areas and leading brands from around the world, will showcase technologies and innovations that are disrupting how content is created, distributed and consumed.'

The 2019 NAB Show exhibition will comprise 1,600+ companies, including 650+ international exhibitors and some of the world's leading brands and companies, including Blackmagic Design, Sony, Canon, Nikon, Cisco, Panasonic, Google, Facebook, IBM, Grass Valley, Microsoft, Adobe, Amazon Web Services, Vimeo, ATOMOS, Avid, and MediaKind.

NAB Show will also feature several new technology-focused areas of the show floor, including the Esports Experience, AI+Cloud Campus, ATSC 3.0 Information Center, Destination 5G and the In-Vehicle Experience. Review all new aspects of the 2019 NAB Show here.

The Innovation Pipeline houses three destinations and a theater showcasing future-focused technologies and solutions from concept to prototype. Destinations in the Innovation Pipeline are equipped to promote each stage of innovation through Futures Park, StartUp Loft and SPROCKIT.

