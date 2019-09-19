Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Economy & Forex  >  All News

News : Economy & Forex
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance ProfessionalsCalendarSectors 
All NewsEconomyCurrencies / ForexCryptocurrenciesEconomic EventsPress releases

NAB National Association of Broadcasters : Study Finds Local TV And Radio Industry Creates $1.17 Trillion In Economic Activity Annually (9/19/2019)

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
09/19/2019 | 01:52pm EDT

FOR IMMEDIATE RELEASE
September 19, 2019

WASHINGTON, D.C. - The local commercial broadcast television and radio industry generates $1.17 trillion of Gross Domestic Product (GDP) and 2.47 million jobs through direct and stimulative effect on the American economy, found a new study by Woods & Poole Economics with support from BIA Advisory Services.

The analysis examines local broadcasting's impact on the economy through direct employment, its ripple effect on other industries and as an advertising medium for messaging consumers. Local radio and television's influence on the national economy as well as all 50 states and the District of Columbia is broken out in the study.

'America's local broadcast radio and TV stations play a unique role in every community across the country. They keep citizens informed with local news, viewers entertained with the most-watched programming and families safe with lifeline emergency information,' said NAB President and CEO Gordon Smith. 'But broadcasting plays a pivotal economic role as well, creating hundreds of thousands of well-paying jobs while helping hometown small businesses reach local consumers through advertising.'

The study found that direct employment from local commercial broadcasting, which includes jobs at local television and radio stations as well as in advertising and programming, is estimated at more than 318,000 jobs, generating more than $53 billion annually in economic impact. Broadcast television accounts for over 188,000 of these jobs, as well as more than $31 billion in GDP, while broadcast radio provides over 130,000 jobs that result in more than $21 billion in GDP.

Of the 318,000 jobs provided through direct employment, about one-third are tied to industries supporting local broadcasting.

'Other industries are impacted by local television and radio broadcasting because they provide goods and services used in creating local television and radio broadcasting and advertising,' said the study. 'Industries as varied as telecommunications, public utilities, manufacturing, transportation and retail trade provide inputs into the production of local television and radio broadcasting.'

The study also examined the ripple effect employment in local broadcast television and radio has on local economies through the consumption of goods and services by industry employees. Local broadcasting has a ripple effect on other industries of over $132 billion in GDP and more than 794,000 jobs, the report concluded.

'The income from local television and radio broadcast jobs flows through the economy creating additional jobs and income in various economic sectors,' said the study. 'A job in local television and radio broadcast stations multiplies itself by helping create jobs in construction, farming, mining, state and local government and all other economic sectors. The workers in the industries supplying goods and services to local television and radio broadcast workers in turn consume goods and services.'

Local broadcasting's largest impact on the American economy stems from its role as a forum for advertising of goods and services that stimulates economic activity, Woods & Poole found. The study estimated local broadcast TV and radio advertising generated over $988 billion in GDP and supports 1.36 million jobs.

'Local television and radio advertising serves an important role for both consumers and businesses in providing economic information on product prices and features,' said the study. 'Reaching all United States households, local broadcast television and radio stations provide consumers with highly valued marketplace information and businesses with immediate economic and competitive intelligence. In this way, broadcast television and radio stations have their most significant impact on economic growth.'

Woods & Poole analyzed only local commercial broadcast radio and television stations including locally owned and operated commercial stations, network affiliate stations and independent stations. Noncommercial radio and TV stations and the operations of over-the-air broadcast networks were not part of the analysis, except for networks' owned-and-operated local television stations. The study was commissioned by the National Association of Broadcasters.

Woods & Poole senior economist Martin Holdrich is available to answer questions regarding the study. He can be contacted at (202) 332-7148 or mkholdrich@woodsandpoole.com..

About Woods & Poole Economics, Inc.
Woods & Poole Economics, Inc. is an independent economic and demographic research firm located in Washington, D.C. Woods & Poole specializes in long-range economic and demographic projections at the county level and has produced long-range county forecasts since 1983. Users of Woods & Poole data include public utilities, state and local government, consultants, retailers, market research firms and planners.

About BIA Advisory Services
BIA Advisory Services is at the forefront of local media, creating and delivering unique data and analytics to forecast traditional and digital media ad revenue, examine advertiser trends, track station ownership/operational details and explain the trends and technologies impacting the media business. The firm also delivers strategic consulting and valuation services to help clients discover the right path to their best opportunities. Most recently, BIA has developed a local market intelligence platform, BIA ADVantage, to offer direct access to its proprietary data and analytics.

Since 1983, the company has been a valuable resource for media companies, technology providers, brands and agencies, as well as financial and legal firms serving media and telecom, the FCC, DOJ, and other government agencies. Learn more about our offerings at http://www.bia.com.

About NAB
The National Association of Broadcasters is the premier advocacy association for America's broadcasters. NAB advances radio and television interests in legislative, regulatory and public affairs. Through advocacy, education and innovation, NAB enables broadcasters to best serve their communities, strengthen their businesses and seize new opportunities in the digital age. Learn more at www.nab.org.

Disclaimer

NAB - National Association of Broadcasters published this content on 19 September 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 19 September 2019 17:51:03 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
02:28pIndia's Eros Now ties up with Microsoft's Azure platform
RE
02:25pTrump adviser says U.S. president ready to escalate trade war if no deal agreed soon - SCMP
RE
02:19pFed Will Weigh Resuming Balance Sheet Growth at October Meeting
DJ
02:17pFedEx pilot detained, released by police in South China
RE
02:13pCHINESE OFFICIALS TO VISIT U.S. FARMLAND AS TRADE TALKS CONTINUE : U.S. agriculture chief
RE
02:12pNMPF NATIONAL MILK PRODUCERS FEDERATION : Dairy Market Report – September 2019
PU
02:12pCBO CONGRESSIONAL BUDGET OFFICE : Financial Regulation and the Federal Budget
PU
02:02pAlphabet unit to make drone deliveries for Walgreens, FedEx in the U.S
RE
01:57pICCT INTERNATIONAL COUNCIL ON CLEAN TRANSPORTATI : A critique of lifecycle emissions modeling in “The greenhouse gas benefits of corn ethanol— assessing recent evidence”
PU
01:52pNAB NATIONAL ASSOCIATION OF BROADCASTERS : Study Finds Local TV And Radio Industry Creates $1.17 Trillion In Economic Activity Annually (9/19/2019)
PU
Latest news "Economy & Forex"

MOST READ NEWS

1BAYER AG : Biotech is going to the dogs - and big profits await
2BNP PARIBAS : EXCLUSIVE: Deutsche Bank has discussed adding assets to bad bank if sales go well - sources
3SAMSUNG ELECTRONICS CO LTD : Huawei talks up own apps with Mate 30 challenge to Apple, Samsung
4FEDEX CORPORATION : FEDEX : Transports Keep Flashing Warning Signals Even as Stocks Flirt With Records
5WIRECARD AG : WIRECARD AG: Wirecard and SoftBank formalize strategic cooperation agreement

HOT NEWS
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2019 Superformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar and vwd Group