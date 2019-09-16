Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Companies  >  All News

News : Companies
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance ProfessionalsCalendarSectors
All News
Analyst Recommendations
Rumors
IPOs
Capital Markets Transactions
New Contracts
Profits warnings
Appointments
Press Releases
Events
Corporate actions

NAB Show New York Explores Creative Process in Making of Netflix's ‘Russian Doll'

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
09/16/2019 | 02:22pm EDT

Artists behind Netflix’s based-in-New-York series “Russian Doll” will appear together at NAB Show New York on Thursday, October 17. The show has been nominated for 13 Emmy Awards, including Outstanding Comedy Series and Outstanding Cinematography for a Single-Camera Series. NAB Show New York is held October 16-17 at the Javits Convention Center.

The session titled “How Tech Serves Art in Netflix’s ‘Russian Doll’” will feature colorist Nat Jencks, post supervisor Lisa Melodia and cinematographer Chris Teague. The panelists will discuss how they balance art and tech, taking advantage of the latest technologies in depicting a highly cinematic version of New York, while still prioritizing creativity in storytelling.

“Given the creative mastery required to produce this incredible series, attendees can gain valuable insight on the cutting-edge techniques and tools being used in today’s filmmaking,” said NAB Executive Vice President of Conventions and Business Operations Chris Brown. “This session will answer burning questions on how the advent of 6K cameras, HDR imagery, 4K delivery and other advanced tools have revolutionized post-production and led to incredibly sharp and vibrant visuals.”

Goldcrest Post Senior Colorist Nat Jencks collaborated with cinematographer Chris Teague to finalize the look of “Russian Doll.” A ten-year seasoned colorist, Jencks’ work ranges from studio features to indies and includes episodic series, commercials and music videos. Jencks has worked in post-production for two decades in the fields of VFX, title design and editorial.

Lisa Melodia is a post supervisor working in New York City. Prior to “Russian Doll,” she worked on comedies such as “The Jim Gaffigan Show” for TV Land and “The Detour” for TBS, as well as movies for HBO. Currently, she is the post supervisor on Darren Star's new show, “Emily in Paris.”

Chris Teague is an acclaimed cinematographer and garnered an Emmy nomination for his work on “Russian Doll.” He has worked on six Sundance-selected feature films, written and directed several award-winning short films and was awarded Best Cinematography at the Tribeca Film Festival.

Register as press for NAB Show New York.

About NAB Show New York

Produced by the National Association of Broadcasters, NAB Show New York will be held October 16-17, 2019 at the Javits Convention Center. With more than 15,000 attendees and nearly 300 exhibitors, NAB Show New York showcases the best in next-generation technology for media, entertainment and telecom professionals with conferences and workshops focused on television, film, satellite, online video, live events, podcasting, advertising, corporate A/V, production and post.

About NAB

The National Association of Broadcasters is the premier advocacy association for America's broadcasters. NAB advances radio and television interests in legislative, regulatory and public affairs. Through advocacy, education and innovation, NAB enables broadcasters to best serve their communities, strengthen their businesses and seize new opportunities in the digital age. Learn more at www.nab.org.


© Business Wire 2019
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news "Companies"
02:54pJ. ALEXANDER'S HOLDINGS, INC. : Names New Upscale Restaurant in Houston
BU
02:52pOPPENHEIMER : Security Summit with TetherView and Columbia University
PU
02:52pTABLEAU SOFTWARE : Become Certifiably Tableau at TC19
PU
02:52pPelican™ Air Artist Series Cases Being Auctioned on eBay
BU
02:51pEvidence points to Iran involvement in attack, says Saudi alliance, as oil prices soar
RE
02:51pGENEREX BIOTECHNOLOGY :  Announces That the Process to Retire 20,375,900 GNBT “Pool Shares” is Complete
AQ
02:50pU.S. prepared to tap emergency oil reserves, Perry says no decision yet
RE
02:50pEvidence points to Iran involvement in attack, says Saudi alliance, as oil prices soar
RE
02:47pALLIANCEBERNSTEIN LP : Evaluating Challenges to the Global Economic Outlook
PU
02:47pMaalouf Ashford & Talbot has been Named Law Firm of the Year for 2019 in the United States, Dubai, Saudi Arabia, Bahrain, Qatar, Egypt, Lebanon, Iraq, Jordan, Morocco, UK, China and Brazil in 92 Categories
GL
Latest news "Companies"

MOST READ NEWS

1EXCLUSIVE: WeWork considers dramatic valuation cut in IPO
2Oil rallies after attack on Saudi facilities, stocks slip
3Saudi oil attack puts spotlight on global emergency stockpiles
4Evidence points to Iran involvement in attack, says Saudi alliance, as oil prices soar
5ANGLO AMERICAN PLC : ANGLO AMERICAN : Petra Diamonds profit misses estimates, shares hit all-time low

HOT NEWS
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2019 Superformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar and vwd Group