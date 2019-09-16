NAB Show New York Explores Creative Process in Making of Netflix's ‘Russian Doll'

Artists behind Netflix’s based-in-New-York series “Russian Doll” will appear together at NAB Show New York on Thursday, October 17. The show has been nominated for 13 Emmy Awards, including Outstanding Comedy Series and Outstanding Cinematography for a Single-Camera Series. NAB Show New York is held October 16-17 at the Javits Convention Center.

The session titled “How Tech Serves Art in Netflix’s ‘Russian Doll’” will feature colorist Nat Jencks, post supervisor Lisa Melodia and cinematographer Chris Teague. The panelists will discuss how they balance art and tech, taking advantage of the latest technologies in depicting a highly cinematic version of New York, while still prioritizing creativity in storytelling.

“Given the creative mastery required to produce this incredible series, attendees can gain valuable insight on the cutting-edge techniques and tools being used in today’s filmmaking,” said NAB Executive Vice President of Conventions and Business Operations Chris Brown. “This session will answer burning questions on how the advent of 6K cameras, HDR imagery, 4K delivery and other advanced tools have revolutionized post-production and led to incredibly sharp and vibrant visuals.”

Goldcrest Post Senior Colorist Nat Jencks collaborated with cinematographer Chris Teague to finalize the look of “Russian Doll.” A ten-year seasoned colorist, Jencks’ work ranges from studio features to indies and includes episodic series, commercials and music videos. Jencks has worked in post-production for two decades in the fields of VFX, title design and editorial.

Lisa Melodia is a post supervisor working in New York City. Prior to “Russian Doll,” she worked on comedies such as “The Jim Gaffigan Show” for TV Land and “The Detour” for TBS, as well as movies for HBO. Currently, she is the post supervisor on Darren Star's new show, “Emily in Paris.”

Chris Teague is an acclaimed cinematographer and garnered an Emmy nomination for his work on “Russian Doll.” He has worked on six Sundance-selected feature films, written and directed several award-winning short films and was awarded Best Cinematography at the Tribeca Film Festival.

