NAB Show New York Features Exclusive Session on the Art of Sound With FX's ‘Fosse/Verdon'

--Foley artists from Alchemy Post Sound to discuss their work on the Emmy Award-winning series--

NAB Show New York will uncover the meticulous and innovative work of Foley artists in bringing to life everyday soundscapes for a distinctive on-screen effect. The team behind FX’s “Fosse/Verdon,” which garnered 4 Emmy Awards and 17 nominations, will participate in a discussion on Wednesday, October 16. NAB Show New York is held October 16-17 at the Javits Convention Center.

The show’s Foley team, responsible for mimicking the patter of footsteps, the swish of costumes and the creak of floors, will offer insight on their craft in the session, “All About Fosse.” Post Magazine Editor in Chief Linda Romanello will moderate the discussion between Alchemy Post Sound Lead Foley Artist Leslie Bloome, Lead Foley Mixer Ryan Collison and Foley Artist Joanna Fang.

“Foley sounds add depth to film and assist in further immersing audiences into the experience,” said NAB Executive Vice President of Conventions and Business Operations Chris Brown. “This unique session will reveal the unexpected methods behind creating enhanced ambient sound effects and the overall postproduction procedure that bring motion pictures to life.”

Leslie Bloome has worked as an independent Foley Artist for nearly 30 years at many of the industry’s premier Foley stages, including Sony Picture Studios and The Saul Zaentz Center. Accumulating over 400 feature film, TV, animation and gaming credits, Bloome has been nominated for several MPSE Awards and won an Emmy Award for his work on “Cartel Land.” Leslie also performs live theatrical Foley, including a sketch on “The Late Show with Stephen Colbert.”

Ryan Collison is Alchemy Post Sound’s lead Foley mixer. He has worked with filmmakers such as Woody Allen, Darren Aronofsky and Wes Anderson. His credits include “Midnight in Paris,” “Chicago,” “The Wire” and “The Wrestler,” among others. Previously, Collison worked as Foley mixer at Sound One in New York City.

Joanna Fang is Alchemy Post Sound’s Foley artist. Fang has performed Foley for countless films, documentaries, television shows, live theater, and experimental media. In 2016, she was recognized by the Television Academy as the first openly transgender woman of color to win a Primetime Emmy for her sound work on A&E’s “Cartel Land.”

Linda Romanello is Post Magazine's managing editor. With more than 20 years of industry experience, she is a veteran of the professional post and broadcasting markets and has held key editorial roles with several leading industry publications. In her role with Post, she is focused on the postproduction industry's key technologies, players and emerging trends and provides overall strategic direction of the development and expansion of the publication.

