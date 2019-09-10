NAB Show New York to Debut Podcast Series and Exclusive Podcast Sessions

-- MediaVillage’s E.B. Moss to host NAB Show New York Podcast and participate in a featured session --

NAB Show is launching a podcast series featuring prominent speakers and highlighting NAB Show New York-related themes leading up to the 2019 event, October 16-17 at the Javits Convention Center. MediaVillage Head of Content Strategy and Marketing, E.B. Moss, will host the series. Episodes will be released periodically beginning the week of September 16 on the NAB Show Podcast, available at nabshowny.com and on popular podcast apps.

Moss is host of MediaVillage’s B2B podcast, Insider InSites, and its forthcoming Advancing Diversity podcast. She is responsible for strategizing with senior executives of leading media, marketing and advertising organizations to develop and promote editorial content, and oversees social media efforts for the company.

NAB Show New York will feature leading podcast content providers, including iHeartRadio, Stitcher and Westwood One in exclusive sessions. Conference sessions will examine various aspects of launching and producing a successful podcast in the all-new Pop-Up Marketplace & Theater on Thursday, October 17:

The session titled “Lemonada Liftoff: Everything You Need to Know About Launching a Podcast Network” will explore the journey of the woman-founded, woman-run podcast network Lemonada Media and their partnership with Westwood One. Participants include Westwood One President Suzanne Grimes and Lemonada Media Co-Founder, CEO and Executive Producer Jessica Cordova Kramer.

Stitcher and the Vox Media Podcast Network will explore the behind-the-microphone elements that make for successful podcasts in the session “Audio Insights for your Podcast Strategy.” Stitcher Chief Revenue Officer Sarah van Mosel will present key audio insights on maximizing ad effectiveness and branding and the Vox Media Podcast Network will give an inside look at how they are using the medium to expand their existing news and entertainment products.

E.B. Moss will moderate a discussion on “Cultivating and Sustaining Successful Podcast Brands” with iHeartMedia's President of iHeartPodcast Network Conal Byrne and “Stuff You Missed in History Class” podcast host Holly Frey.

About NAB Show New York

Produced by the National Association of Broadcasters, NAB Show New York will be held October 16-17, 2019 at the Javits Convention Center. With more than 15,000 attendees and nearly 300 exhibitors, NAB Show New York showcases the best in next-generation technology for media, entertainment and telecom professionals with conferences and workshops focused on television, film, satellite, online video, live events, podcasting, advertising, corporate A/V, production and post.

About NAB

The National Association of Broadcasters is the premier advocacy association for America's broadcasters. NAB advances radio and television interests in legislative, regulatory and public affairs. Through advocacy, education and innovation, NAB enables broadcasters to best serve their communities, strengthen their businesses and seize new opportunities in the digital age. Learn more at www.nab.org.

