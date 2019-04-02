NAB Show Offers Full Slate of Sessions, Programs for Content Creators

NAB
Show, the world’s largest annual conference and expo for
professionals who create, manage, and distribute entertainment across
all platforms, will host the renowned Creative Masters Series, as well
as a Main Stage session and special programs for content creators.
Providing exclusive insight into latest technologies and techniques that
are reinventing the storytelling process, the 2019 NAB Show will be held
April 6 – 11 in Las Vegas.
NAB Show’s annual Creative
Master’s Series, April 7-8, takes attendees behind the scenes with
the creatives and crews responsible for today’s most innovative and
popular feature films. Filmmakers and show runners share trade secrets
on designing game-changing looks on set, mastering complex shots and
solving workflow challenges.
The Creative Master Series will lead off with “A
Global View: How Diverse Crews are Making an Impact,” on Sunday,
April 7. The session will feature a panel of pioneering cinematographers
with experience working across international borders who will discuss
the impact of cross-cultural representation in storytelling and how
diversity on set is changing the way we produce content.
Monday, April 8, will begin with “Editing
Inside the Spider Verse,” produced in partnership with American
Cinema Editors (ACE). Oscar winning director Peter Ramsey, award-winning
editor Robert Fisher, Jr. and first assistant editor Sarah Cole will
talk with The Hollywood Reporter’s Carolyn Giardina about their roles in
creating the Academy Award-winning “Spider-Man: Into the Spider Verse.”
Produced in partnership with Motion Picture and Sound Editors (MPSE),
the session “’Captain
Marvel’: The Making of a Female Superhero Story” will feature a
discussion on the complex production process behind the blockbuster
film. Senior Supervising Colorist Doug Delaney, ILM Visual Effects
Supervisor Craig Hammack and Supervising Sound Editor Gwendolyn Yates
Whittle will share techniques used to create pivotal visual effects
elements, integrate sound and picture, and bridge organic and stylized
comic book looks to build a unified vision for the picture.
Also on Monday, the session, “Matthew
Libatique, ASC: Close-up,” will feature the two-time Oscar nominee
in conversation with ICG Magazine Executive Editor David Geffner about
Libatique’s unique approach to lighting, color and camera movement.
Produced in partnership with International Cinematographers Guild (ICG),
the session will delve into the director of photography’s body of work,
including “A Star is Born,” “Iron Man” and “Black Swan.”
Also at the 2019 NAB Show, ASC will celebrate its 100th anniversary on
the Main Stage with the session “Full
Circle – Past, Present, and Future of Cinematography,” on Wednesday,
April 10. Panelists will discuss the evolving state of cinematography
and how to best preserve the historical foundation of the art, while
embracing the new tools and techniques that are revolutionizing the
industry.
As previously
announced, the new Birds of a Feather (BoF) program will bring
together subject matter experts, creatives, technologists and production
crews to discuss industry topics through a series of eight forums. Also
at this year’s NAB Show, the Post
Production World keynote will feature Oscar Award-winning editor
William Goldberg.
A full lineup of NAB Show offerings curated for the content creation
community can be found here.
